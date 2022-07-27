Community-led crypto investing platform Crypso raises $3 million in seed funding from Hashed Emergent, Athera Venture Partners, Better Capital, and others

Mumbai, July 27th, 2022: Community-led investing platform for cryptocurrencies, Crypso, has raised $ 3 million in seed funding from Hashed Emergent, Athera Venture Partners (formerly Inventus), Better Capital, Whiteboard Capital, Polygon founders Sandeep and Jaynti, Kunal Shah of CRED, and other prominent angel investors.

The company will use the fresh round of funding to grow its user base and increase the breadth of product offerings and technology.

Founded in 2022 by Truebil.com founders Mr. Suraj Kalwani, Mr. Ravi Chirania, and Mr. Rakesh Raman, Crypso is India’s first-of-its-kind community-focused platform that enables crypto users to learn and discover the latest crypto trends, and invest via one-click trade signals on various altcoins generated by crypto experts.

Focused on millennials and GenZ users, Crypso is on a mission to simplify crypto and offer guided access to retail users with a community-first approach. Within a month of launch, the android only platform has accumulated over 50,000 actively engaged users and over 100 crypto influencers, creators, and experts who are using the app for daily crypto trends and updates with more than 25% of these users trading via social signals. The platform also witnessed more than 1 Cr in trade volumes within a couple of weeks after the launch.

Suraj Kalwani, Co-Founder and CEO, Crypso, said, “Crypto is fundamentally a social asset class and young Indian users actively engage with peers, influencers, and investment communities for crypto updates, analysis, and investment signals. With Crypso, we’re bridging the discovery and transaction loop with a strong hook around guided crypto investing. Users can connect with peers and experts, follow their portfolio movements, and stay on top of crypto trends and investing opportunities.”

Connecting new crypto investors, influencers, and experts on a single platform, the platform is helping users learn new strategies by participating in community group chats.