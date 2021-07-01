Commvault appoints Ingram Micro as master regional distributor with Singapore and Malaysia the firsts to be on-boarded

Bangalore, India – July 1, 2021: Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), today announced Ingram Micro as master regional distributor for Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Singapore.

Customers, resellers, and managed service providers in Malaysia and Singapore, with immediate effect, can now enjoy additional access to Commvault’s intelligent data services platform to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives.

Ingram Micro is appointed as a non-exclusive Distributor authorized to sell Commvault products and software services. They are also Commvault’s existing distributor in India and Thailand, this regional distributorship will progressively take effect across the rest of the region as the various Ingram Micro offices in country complete the on-boarding.

Distribution partners are significant layers in Commvault’s strategic move as it strengthens its partner ecosystem and expand its customer base with Commvault’s industry-leading portfolio, including growing the backup-as-a-service (BaaS) Metallic offering in Australia and New Zealand and will soon be launched into new markets across Asia.

This regional distributor agreement enables Ingram Micro’s network of resellers and managed service providers to offer Commvault’s growing BaaS-based solutions across various simple, flexible, and scalable consumption models. At the same time, Commvault will leverage Ingram Micro’s regional presence and established one-stop partner enablement, end-to-end fulfilment with strong sales and pre-sales bench strength to expand its market reach and coverage to realize the huge market opportunity across Asia.

“Commvault has an incredible 25 years of proven track record on technology leadership combined with recent record-breaking business growth both locally and globally. Ingram Micro with over 4 decades of global leadership across a deep spectrum of technology, is at a pivotal intersection between vendor and channel partners delivering not only customized solutions but trust to our customers. I am confident that this synergistic relationship will flourish and grow to better serve our reseller community and customers, delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility for our customer experience on their data management journey.” Racher Ler, Vice President & General Manager, Commvault Asia Pacific & Japan.

“Our business relies on partners and their ability to address the diverse needs of our customers. We are thrilled that along with our established partner ecosystem, this new regional partnership will extend Commvault’s position and expand our footprint to reach new audiences and segments that require industry-leading data protection with a simple BaaS delivery model. I look forward to a strong partnership with Ingram Micro as we activate segments of their channel network to uncover underpenetrated commercial enterprises and strive to meet our customers’ needs in today’s dynamic data world.” added Praveen Sahai, Vice President, Channels, Alliances & Service Provider, Commvault Asia Pacific & Japan.

‘We are excited to have this strategic addition to our robust Advanced Solutions portfolio”, mentioned Luis Lourenço, Vice President & Chief Country Executive, ASEAN & Hong Kong, Ingram Micro. “Data is the core of an organization, especially in this era of digital transformation. We look forward to bringing Commvault’s solution across the region where we have strong foothold in the channel ecosystem and driving integrated solution use cases with the alliance & technology partners, together with our solution experts to bring more value-add to our partners, and their end customers.”

“Ingram Micro constantly focuses on the value-add we bring to our channel partners, providing them a clear advantage in the market they serve,” says Diego Utge, EVP Global Group President, APAC, Ingram Micro. “We continue to build on our advanced solutions portfolio strategically to provide them the avenue to bring total solutions to their customers, together with the professional consulting and services we offer. As we build the relationship across the APAC region, we believe the synergy and regional resources will accelerate the business to greater success.”