Commvault witnesses significant momentum in India for Metallic portfolio running on Microsoft Azure

Bangalore, December 06, 2022: Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise leader in intelligent data services across on-premises, cloud, and software as a service (SaaS) environment, today announced an excellent momentum for its SaaS division Metallic in India since it was made available in the country three quarters ago. Metallic’s rapid growth in India is a testament to the successful collaboration between Commvault and Microsoft, offering two cloud technologies – Microsoft Azure and Metallic SaaS – to meet the need for proven data protection backed by the powerful scale and multi-layered security for Indian enterprises.

One of the key reasons behind Metallic’s success is that it was built in the cloud, using the best of Azure’s native capabilities while leveraging Commvault’s enterprise technology – the same technology stack that large enterprises have entrusted to protect their mission-critical apps and data. Additionally, with features such as air-gapping and eDiscovery, Metallic enhances the protection of data across SaaS offerings, such as Microsoft 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and more, in the case of accidental deletion, corruption, and malicious attacks, in the cloud and beyond.

“Data is an enterprise’s crown jewel, and the demand for a powerful data management solution is at an all-time high. Metallic has proven to be a game-changer in this dynamic business landscape in India, with our customers tackling even the most complex data problems with ease. Through our collaboration with Microsoft, we will continue to empower enterprises with innovative and trusted solutions,” said Balaji Rao, Area Vice President, India, and SAARC, Commvault.

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is imperative to support our customers with holistic data protection solutions in their digital transformation journey. Benefitting from the secure and hyper-scale cloud capabilities of Microsoft Azure, Metallic SaaS delivers a powerful solution for storing and protecting business-critical data for enterprise organizations. Our joint customers are already beginning to witness tremendous value through the collaboration between Commvault and Microsoft,” said Aditee Rele, Director – ISV, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft India.

Since its global launch two years ago, Metallic has experienced amazing growth and accomplished what most start-ups would dream of:

Rapid-fire portfolio expansion – more than tripling our offerings from a global launch

Growing from 1M to $50M ARR in six quarters

Expansion to serve more than 2,000 customers, with availability in more than 30 countries around the globe

Launched an access program for threats, the company’s new offering following its acquisition of TrapX

In India, several customers including IndiGrid, Indiassetz, Marcellus, and India Glycols, among others have highly gained from its association with Metallic to move fast, stay agile, and put security first as they modernize their business.

Customer quotes

“Commvault delivers a structured backup and recovery solution, which is both fast, reliable, and simple to manage. In today’s hyper-connected world, it’s not just the product that holds fort for us, its support and expert services are equally important to drive adoption. The commvault team has been engaging, responsive, and trustworthy, supporting us in achieving desired business outcomes. Using Commvault, we have not only seen a three-fold improved productivity of the infrastructure team but also minimized security risks, address regulatory compliances through a robust data strategy”, said Atul Govil, Chief Transformation Officer & Head (SAP & IT), – Corporate, India Glycols Ltd.

“Metallic is an easy-to-learn, easy-to-implement, and easy-to-use solution. We especially liked its simplified interface and unlimited storage across endpoint backups, Microsoft 365, and Salesforce, ensuring our data is always available and rapidly recoverable, even in case of a disaster,” shared Siddharth Joshi, Technology Head, Marcellus.

Vinay Khot, Chief Technology Officer, Indiassetz, commented, “With silent backup and granular restores, Metallic Endpoint Protection secures laptop data without impacting our Employee Productivity.”

“Metallic is what I would call, the best of both worlds. Its virtual air-gapped infrastructure and a built-in Zero Trust approach delivers uncompromised data security while a predictable subscription model ensures long-term savings, with no Capex investments”, said Aryan Panchal, Chief Digital Officer, IndiGrid.