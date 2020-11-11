Companies become thoughtful with Diwali gifts for employees

During the pandemic when most of the people are going through distressed times, companies have become thoughtful about Diwali gifts to make their employees feel appreciated, motivated and cheered up. Moving beyond the traditional gifts like sweets and chocolates, companies have now shifted towards contactless and personalized Diwali gifting. The major focus of Diwali corporate gifting this year has shifted to the overall wellbeing of employees.

Here is a list of five companies which have added a personal touch to their employee gifting this Diwali.

Coca Cola

To ensure the safe and no contact gifting, Coca-Cola has sent gift hampers of its products to the homes of its employees. It has also sent redeemable digital vouchers to them which can be used as per one’s convenience.

Burgeon Law

India’s leading boutique law firm Burgeon Law has sent each team member a Diwali gift which helps with physical, mental as well as their spiritual wellness. It has gifted them a fitness pack of yoga mats, water bottle and a herbal potli bag for pain relief. Burgeon Law is encouraging its employees to spend time with nature while being safe.

upGrad

One of the leading online higher education companies, upGrad is providing customised gifts to the family members of its employees. It is offering a variety of gifts like Fitbits, Carvaan audio players, chocolates and superhero T-shirts along with a personal note to the family members while describing the employee’s contribution to the organization.

Cashfree

One of the leading payment gateway startups, Cashfree has given Bluetooth speakers, kindles and premium chocolates to its employees. The company aims to help its employees to enjoy the festivities while staying home and making the most out of the gadgets to pamper themselves.

MoneyTap

MoneyTap has gifted French press coffee makers to all employees along with Marriott gift hampers. In addition to this, it has added a personal touch to the gifts with goodie bags, personalised thank you cards, and has also gifted custom-made crystal mementoes to the employees who have completed five years with the company.