Companies providing timely help in these testing times

As it is rightly said, ‘Money belongs to you, but resources belong to the society’.”Corporate Social Responsibility” or CSR is an idea that plans to make an organization socially responsible to itself, its partners, and the general population on the loose. It is a method of offering back to the general public for the different assets it uses to maintain its business. The declaration to permit subsidies spent on COVID-19 help fill in as CSR spend made a successful circumstance for organizations having a current CSR commitment.

The response to the government’s call to support COVID-19 efforts has been overwhelming. Crores have been donated to various government funds. Here are 5 such companies providing a helping hand in these times of trial:

Zomato gave out Rs 2.64 Crore to 3,100 restaurant workers amid the COVID-19 crisis. Food delivery platform Zomato announced that it has disbursed Rs 2.64 Crore to support more than 3,100 restaurant workers through its Gold Support Fund. All funds collected as part of this initiative have already been disbursed to over 3100 restaurant workers from 378 restaurants, helping them meet their daily livelihoods,” the company said in a statement. One restaurant worker has received nearly Rs 7,500 from this Zomato initiative.

Brookfield Properties has partnered with Samta Purushottam Agrawal Memorial Foundation and the Haryana Government for the recovery of COVID-19 victims by a distribution of masks, dry ration & food. It has associated with Blue Chip Hospitality for providing 25,000 meals among migrant laborers and underprivileged individuals in Noida.Moreover, 500 dry ration kits have been procured from Dmart for supplying to those in need in Mumbai and around 1000 workers employed at wildlife sanctuary & national parks have been supported with ration kits with the help of Madhya Pradesh Tiger Foundation Society. The company also collaborated with Earth Saviour – Gurukul to support around 450 abandoned senior citizens, mentally disabled poor people, and migrant workers who live permanently in the NGO’s shelter home.

Wipro GE Healthcare and PPHF partnered with Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for the COVID-19 isolation center. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi has established a dedicated COVID 19 Hospital (Block 1 and Block 2), a 5-floor Isolation Centre to support the increasing demand of COVID-19 patients. This isolation center is supported through the CSR efforts of Wipro GE Healthcare (WGE) and its NGO partner People to People Health Foundation (PPHF). The facility houses 90 isolation beds and a dedicated ICU comprising 30 motorized beds. WGE and PPHF have also provided 500 PPE kits for doctors and 500 N95 masks for frontline healthcare workers.

Intel India has collaborated with the tech ecosystem to combat COVID-19. Extending its support to combat the COVID-19 situation in the country, Intel has embarked on a few key initiatives in India through collaboration with the technology ecosystem and engagements with local communities.These include working with the government, industry, and academia on technology solutions to combat COVID-19, the commitment of Rs 5 crore towards key central and state government relief funds and research initiatives, and supporting affected communities through NGOs and employee volunteering efforts.

ICICI Bank stands with Karnataka to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. ICICI Bank is working actively with the authorities on this front. The Bank has donated protective equipment like 66,000 of three-ply surgical masks, 2,300 liters sanitizers, 52,500 gloves, and 15,000 kg of bleaching powder to the Deputy Commissioners of Mysore, Chikkamagaluru, Bengaluru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Chitradurga and Udupi among others. This initiative is part of the Bank’s nation-wide drive of contributing various protective gear to aid the front-liners to combat the pandemic.