Compaq enters into smart televisions; launches its flagship Hex QLED series starting at INR 59,999

India, September 01, 2020: The US-based brand, once the market leader globally and in India in personal computing, on Tuesday announced the launch of its Smart Televisions in India through a licensing association with Ossify Industries.

The brand has made its first impression by launching the highly anticipated flagship QLED 4K series called Hex, available in two large sizes: 55-inch and 65-inch versions, which at very affordable price points offer cutting-edge display and innovative sound technologies for the life-like visual and audio experience.

Commenting on the launch, Anand Dubey, CEO – Compaq Television Business said, “With this launch, we have taken the first of many steps towards establishing that Compaq as a brand that presents great options to customers in all segments and sizes of smart televisions.

We are striving very hard to continuously deliver top value to Indian consumers with Compaq’s brand promise of reliability and innovation as the soul of each product.

These smart televisions epitomize the core strength of the brand, delivering holistic and top-quality entertainment and learning interface. Our goal ultimately is to ensure customer happiness with every aspect of the Compaq Experience.

We endeavour to ensure that Compaq Television consumers not only enjoy great products with the most innovative and ergonomic technology that delivers perceivable and intelligent benefits; but also, best in class customer service which delivers utmost ease of use and peace of mind. With Hex, we deliver that and more.

Compaq Hex is a fantastic device with great technology and amazing features, but what sets it apart are two things. One, we have used excellent components that ensure quality at every level. Second, the Hex is the most attractive Television and is set to take the center stage in your personal entertainment space.

Products in smaller sizes, from 32 inches to 55 inches, will be available in the next few weeks, these will also have features such as ESE and Mimi at their core.

All Compaq Televisions are made in India and will be available on Flipkart from 1st September”

Commenting on the launch, Dan Croft, Head of Trademark and Licensing at HP, said“ The Ossify team has distinguished themselves through their deep understanding of the market and ability to develop and deliver innovative products. These new Smart TVs exemplify the features and quality consumers expect.”

Display

The Compaq Hex sports a diamond-cut all-metal body with a bezel-less screen and comes equipped with some of the most advanced technologies at affordable price points. This includes Wide Color Gamut Plus that delivers 1.07 billion colour spectrum for a richer and vibrant display; 4K UHD for stunning details in 3840 x 2160 pixels with HDR10 for sharp and truly immersive viewing experience.

It also features the Experience Stabilization Engine (ESE) that uses an advanced algorithm to optimize display attributes such as colour, contrast, depth, and dimensional variations during frame transitions and as per the user environment and ambient lighting. This enables viewers to watch action-packed content without even the slightest blurring.

Sound

The TVs are packed with Dolby Audio for immersive 5.1 surround sound, DTS TruSurround for rich and zero-compressed audio, and Pure Sound technology for powerful yet comfortable sound output across the room.

But what makes Compaq TV’s sound superior to other brands is Mimi Hearing Technology that optimizes the frequency and the intensity of attributes of sound to user’s profile so you get a safe, crystal clear and highly refined sound from Compaq Televisions.

With this, Compaq becomes the first and the only TV brand to offer this technology for a safe and personalized hearing experience.

Processor and Connectivity

Powered by 2.5 GB RAM and 16 GB ROM and a Quadcore processor with Mali Graphics Processor, Compaq’s has a world-class engine for lag-free and fast performance.

For connectivity, Compaq TVs have both 2.4G and 5G Wi-Fi capability, Bluetooth and a total of 4 HDMI ports and 3 USB ports out of which one is a superior USB 3.0 port making the Compaq Hex best in class.

Compaq Televisions are also Certified Android, which along with access to Google play store and the plethora of apps it has in its collection, delivers a safe and smart experience.

Early this year, the brand has also acquired a manufacturing facility in Kundli, Haryana, which is slated to start operations by the end of 2022. The plant will help Compaq fulfil the projected domestic and international demand for the brand and scale up the TV business, starting with India.