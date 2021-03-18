Completion of Gulshan One29 in July 2021, ready for fit-outs

Noida: After a series of quality constructions and on-time deliveries, NCR realty major Gulshan Group has announced that its coveted first commercial project in Noida, Gulshan One29, will be up for delivery in July 2021. It’s the first commercial landmark at Noida Expressway and is ready for fit-outs.

Commenting on the development, Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Group, said, “Gulshan One29 is our first commercial project. After serving the residential segment exclusively, we decided to expand into the commercial and hospitality sectors. The decision completes our goal of providing people with a lifestyle, as we will now provide them with not only residences but also other facilities such as malls, hotels, and other amenities that are important to a healthy lifestyle. We aim to deliver five million square feet of space by 2023, which includes 9.5 lakh square feet of luxury housing and 4.75 lakh square feet of commercial space.”

Being developed with approximately Rs 258 crore, the total area in the commercial project is 4.75 lakh sq ft. Gulshan One29 is more than just a destination; it’s a complete experience, with distinct and dedicated precincts for fun, food, fashion, and work. It is surrounded by high-end residential developments as well as industrial areas and IT parks. It includes an amphitheater and a six-screen multiplex theatre for a cinematic experience like no other, Grade A office spaces with a dedicated drop-off area, a dedicated area for your children to ensure that your children are cared for when you are at work, and much more.

Talking about the sales trends in the commercial and retail segment in Noida, Deepak Kapoor, Director, Gulshan Group says, “UP government has received many investment proposals worth approx. Rs. 7,000 crores from international investors who are planning on shifting their base from China to Uttar Pradesh, namely from the countries of Japan, UK, US, Canada, Germany and South Korea. This development will be a boon for the luxury residential and commercial segment. More retail and entertainment hubs are needed to come up to accommodate the growing population. The percentage of commercial as against residential is less, and to fill the gap, we are witnessing more announcements in the retail and commercial segment. People interested in owning real estate to generate extra income are also coming forward to invest in retail and commercial.”