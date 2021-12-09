Compostable tableware brand, CHUK, introduces bagasse-based packaging for food delivery

India’s leading compostable tableware brand, CHUK, has recently launched 100% compostable, bagasse-based food delivery solutions. The sustainable food delivery solutions will cater to the entirety of the food delivery ecosystem, including QSRs, dark kitchens, delivery kitchens, and cloud kitchens.

With two years of industry research and extensive design and function experimentation, the compostable containers have been developed in various sizes – 350 ml, 500 ml, 750 ml, and 1000 ml. Each container is expertly designed with lids to prevent spillage and facilitate a superior customer experience.

The food delivery space is currently dominated by plastic containers, which disturb biodiversity and choke the environment. With its latest innovation, CHUK is bridging a gap by bringing forth sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics for adoption by the foodservice sector. With the new category launch, CHUK will be able to access a wider customer base by leveraging key distribution channel partners deployed across major states and capitals to develop a robust supply network”.

With an aim to sell 8-10 million units per month, CHUK envisions revenue growth to the tune of 60% month-on-month with 50% overall revenue growth from delivery and dine-in domains. In the upcoming financial year, CHUK intends to unlock a 3-4-fold increase in revenues.

Speaking on the launch, Amit Sharma – Business Unit Head, CHUK said, “After consolidating a leadership position in the QSR space with dine-in products, launching delivery solutions was the next natural progression for CHUK. We have seen incremental demand for compostable, eco-friendly delivery options from our cloud/dark kitchen and QSR partners. The new solutions will help them, and other industry players move away from single-use plastic while strengthening our relationship with them.” He added, “CHUK prides itself on its innovation-focused vision and continuous evolution of products and services for our customers and partners. It is through continuous innovation that we have solidified our stance at the forefront in the segment while solving customer problems and offering specific solutions. We look forward to helping our partners achieve their sustainability goals and delivering immense value to them through our latest launch.”

CHUK has been riding a steady wave of success, with 20-25% month-on-month growth in revenue and sales. After a stellar year, the brand is looking forward to doubling its revenues viz-a-viz last year. With its latest innovation, it intends to capture the lion’s share in the market, particularly in the QSR and HORECA space. It is also looking to launch a factory catering solely to its new sustainable food packaging category.