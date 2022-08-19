Concept PR Bags AFCOM Mandate in a Multi-Agency Pitch

Chennai, August 19, 2022: Concept Public Relations India Limited (Concept PR), part of the Concept Group, India’s largest independent integrated communication group, today won the communication mandate of Afcom Holdings Private Limited (Afcom), an International dedicated cargo airline headquartered in Chennai.

Commenting on the development, Capt. Deepak Parasuraman, Chairman, Afcom Holdings Private Limited said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Concept PR. During the pitch process, we found them to be an agency that thinks differently and out of the box while still being flexible regarding the client’s expectations and budgets. In addition, they come with deep domain knowledge and understanding of the sector we operate in, which for sure works in our favour. We look forward to a long and fruitful alliance.”

The mandate entails strategic counselling, planning & programming, preparation of communication documents, maintenance & management of media relations and

implementation through various PR tools.

“We are happy with winning the Afcom’s communication mandate. For us, Afcom is not just a cargo airline but an end-to-end cargo solutions company. We see great promise in Afcom regarding its business strategy and outlook. We will endeavour to ensure that the right narrative is designed and disseminated to the right target audiences through a perfect deployment of both Traditional and Digital PR,” adds Mr. Ashish Jalan, Managing Director, Concept Public Relations India Limited.

As part of the mandate, Concept PR will also provide professional daily news monitoring services through Concept BIU, the media monitoring arm of Concept PR. Concept BIU, an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, is a trendsetter and a leader in public relations and corporate communications measurement, news monitoring, data analytics & research. It provides various services and solutions to teams in corporations and PR agencies that manage the media reputation of business entities.