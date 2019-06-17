Concluding Part of Arvind Parashar’s Bestselling Romantic-Thriller Trilogy Launched in Delhi

“All You Need Is Love”, the final book of Arvind Parashar’s love trilogy was launched today in the national capital, at a quintessential book launch event held at Oxford Bookstore in Connaught Place—the go-to destination for book lovers in Delhi.

The event witnessed the Doon-born bestselling author Arvind Parashar expressing his views on the topic “Love, Romance & Messed up Relationships” to a millennial audience during an interactive session. Shakti Anand noted television actor graced the occasion as the guest of honour.

The climactic book in Arvind Parashar’s celebrated, first-of-its-kind romantic-thriller trilogy, “All You Need Is Love” is published by Srishti Publishers, one of the leading publication houses in India. The first two books in the series are “Messed up! But All for Love” and “Lost in Love”, both of which were well-received by readers, and garnered top 10 bestseller rankings in the “Romance” category. The three books combine an enthralling blend of love and adventure in the modern-day era, and give out a message to the readers is to stay positive in life and build trust and value in their relationships.

Speaking at the event, corporate-honcho-turned-author Arvind Parashar said, “I dedicate this book to all my readers who have loved and supported me so far. I am very confident that the instances and situations in my latest book are something that every reader shall be able to connect to. ‘All you need is love’ has a fast-paced storyline delving deep into some astounding roller-coaster type experiences with relationships. I have put my heart and soul in writing this book, and I am hopeful this will be a bigger success than my first two parts.”

Television actor and celebrity Shakti Anand congratulated the author and said, “I have been an ardent follower of Arvind’s previous novels. The way he usually crafts his plots and characters along with some mind-boggling mystery elements is really impressive. I am sure that his latest book of the trilogy will be highly successful in making a mark and uplifting the spirits of his readers yet again.”

The book is now available across all the bookstores in India including Oxford Bookstore, Crossword, WH Smith, Landmark, Starmark, etc., as well as on India’s largest online marketplaces like Flipkart and Amazon.

Author Arvind Parashar has worked with corporates like Dell, Genpact and GE in senior leadership roles, before he quit his corporate career to pursue his passion of writing full-time. He has been experimenting with new-age romance and thriller genres for the last few years and has carved a niche for himself amongst readers and critics alike. Apart from that, he is also a philanthropist, a motivational speaker, and an art enthusiast. He has addressed students and corporate across the country during various sessions and literary festivals and has been supporting social causes like dignity and education for intellectually-disabled children.