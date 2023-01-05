Conflux Co-Learning Announces 2023 Board of Directors

St. Louis nonprofit’s board brings extensive range of expertise to growing organization

(St. Louis, Mo., Jan. 5, 2023) — Conflux Co-Learning, the nation’s first co-learning space that exclusively serves manufacturers and distributors, recently announced its 2023 Board of Directors. All board members are responsible for steering the nonprofit toward a sustainable future while creating resources to advance its mission.

The 2023 Board of Directors includes Bob Alvarez, president and Chief Operations Officer at Shapiro Metals; Brandon Dempsey, partner at goBRANDgo! and co-founder of Conflux; Doug Kolker, partner and tax credit expert at Wipfli; Jessica Peterson, UI/UX designer at goBRANDgo!; Matt Sallaberry, financial advisor at Moneta Group; Andy Schwartz, president at AJ Adhesives, Inc.; and Derek Weber, partner at goBRANDgo! and co-founder of Conflux.

“Our organization has selected a truly talented and diverse group of leaders who complement our forward-thinking mission and innovative mindset,” said Conflux Co-Learning’s co-founder Brandon Dempsey. “We look forward to the upcoming year and all that our new board will accomplish.”

Conflux Co-Learning is a membership-based nonprofit organization which creates content, connections, and space so manufacturing and distribution leaders can navigate and grow in a rapidly changing industry. The nonprofit is located at 8221 Minnesota Ave. For more information, call (314) 754-8712 or visit www.confluxcolearning.com.

