Conflux Co-Learning Hosts Fall Workshop

Licensed professional counselor Justine Froelker to speak at St. Louis nonprofit’s event.

(St. Louis, Mo., June 9, 2023) – Conflux Co-Learning, the nation’s first co-learning space that exclusively serves manufacturers and distributors, will hold its fall workshop on Wed., Sept. 6 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Conflux’s headquarters located at 8221 Minnesota Ave. Keynote speaker Justine Froelker will focus on teaching the tools and techniques needed to lead with courage while highlighting the impact it creates on one’s personal and professional life. The workshop is free and open to the public.

Justine Froelker is a licensed professional counselor with more than 20 years of experience in traditional mental health and personal and professional development. She provides training nationally on topics including leadership, mental health, preventing and coping with burnout, resilience, and courageous communication. Froelker, a St. Louisan who is the best-selling author of 11 books, has been certified in the work of Dr. Brené Brown for the past nine years.

“Justine brings a wide range of practical ways to inspire courage and leadership into your daily life,” said Conflux Co-Learning’s Chairman of the Board Brandon Dempsey. “We look forward to having Justine educate both our clients and the general public so they can create lasting changes at home and at work.”

Conflux Co-Learning is a membership-based nonprofit organization that creates content, connections, and space so manufacturing and distribution leaders can navigate and grow in a rapidly changing industry. For more information, call (314) 754-8712 or visit www.confluxcolearning.com.

Reservations for the workshop are required for the free workshop. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/conflux-workshop-with-justine-froelker-tickets-651015283237.