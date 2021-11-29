Conmark Systems and Pulmac Systems Announce Strategic Partnership

Conmark Systems Inc. is pleased to announce a new strategic alliance with Pulmac Systems, one of the leading providers of testing, process monitoring, and diagnostic tools in the pulp and paper industry. Conmark and Pulmac share a vision for advancing North American manufacturing with innovative technology and services.

With their combined forces and expertise, the partnership will enable both organizations to provide new and existing customers with transformative applications designed to minimize sheet breaks, increase production of the paper machines, reduce waste, and variability.

“As soon as we started talking with Conmark, it became clear that both companies share similar goals for the pulp and paper industry. Conmark’s best of class Satron sensors fit perfectly into our process automation strategy and together we can best serve this industry,” says Robert White, CEO of Pulmac Systems.

“Strategic partnerships that add value on both sides are the ones that will have the most impact on their customers,” so says Gary Hopkins, President of Conmark System, Inc. “It is quite an honor that Pulmac System has chosen us to provide the next level of integrated solutions to their customers.”