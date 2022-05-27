Connect and Heal Announces Appointment of Linish Theodore, as AVP – Customer Experience

Bengaluru, 27th May 2022: Connect and Heal, a leading health-tech company providing end-to-end coordinated care, has announced the appointment of Linish Theodore as AVP – Customer Experience. The appointment comes as a part of Connect and Heal’s strategic strengthening of its leadership team, with the aim of expanding across India. With close to 10 years of experience, Linish will focus on achieving business growth by collaborating with people, products and processes.

Prior to Connect and Heal, Linish served as the Director of Business for Customer Experience and Promotion platform at HaloDoc, Indonesia’s largest health-tech company. During his tenure there, he set up the process to handle orders of magnitude increase in volumes during the COVID waves, providing customers with a seamless experience. He also was at the helm of an ML-based optimisation that increased resource efficiency for Halodoc and improved user experience resulting in an industry-leading NPS of 59.

At DocOn (a Pharmeasy company), as the Head of business, Linish built the customer success and customer support teams from the ground up. He also led the acquisition of Sminq and played a strategic role in the integration and transition. Previously, Linish also helped turn Cleartax marketplace from a seasonal to a year-round, profitable business.

Talking about his appointment, Linish Theodore, AVP, Customer Experience, Connect and Heal, said, “Customer experience is at the core of any business – more so in today’s digital ecosystem. Among all industries, healthcare needs to provide the most humane and personalized customer experience. It’s particularly true for Connect and Heal, which serves as the first port of call for families when it comes to healthcare needs. Focusing on customer experience will help us set new industry benchmarks, and, more importantly, realize connected healthcare in its entirety.”

Adding further, Prashant Kashyap, Co-founder & COO, Connect and Heal, said, “Linish brings with him diverse experience and the same customer centricity that we all live by every day at Connect and Heal. His reputation precedes him when it comes to creating outstanding customer experience. We are excited to have him join our journey!”

Founded in 2016, by Sanjay Vinayak, Galveen Kaur, and Elwinder Singh, Connect and Heal brought onboard Prashant Kashyap as the Co-founder & COO earlier this year. It aims to address the challenges posed by the fragmented nature of the Indian healthcare ecosystem through an integrated healthcare solution. The new appointments for strategic leadership positions in the last few months across technology, product, data, operations, and marketing are a part of building a cohesive leadership team that can have a meaningful impact on the healthcare ecosystem in India.