Connect and Heal joins hands with Mandira Bedi to celebrate International Yoga Day

Mumbai, June 2022: Connect and Heal, India’s trusted and integrated healthcare platform is joining hands with Mandira Bedi on the occasion of International Yoga Day to spread awareness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The LinkedIn live session with celebrity fitness icon, Mandira Bedi on 21st June at 5 pm will discuss the importance of yoga and the need for everyone across all age groups to focus on preventive and holistic healthcare. Mandira will address the issues arising from today’s fast-paced life like stress, pressure to deliver under strict deadlines, health of family and friends among other things. She will help viewers understand the importance of reflecting upon how we are feeling both mentally and physically.

Mandira will join in and share some interesting and easy-to-follow tips on how one can deal with this stress and also attain their fitness goals. She will also share her fitness journey and how she copes with challenges in her life. Connect and Heal is on the mission to build connected healthcare across the country, and as a part of this journey, they have taken the initiative to spread consciousness of the benefits of Yoga. Preventive Healthcare is given very little priority in our country and Connect and Heal is on a path to change it.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Mandira Bedi, said, “As a strong believer in preventive care through healthy living, I am excited about Connect and Heal’s International Yoga Day event. Given the job-related stress which has further increased in times of pandemic, I think it’s time people start focussing on fitness”

Founded in November 2016 by Sanjay Vinayak, Elwinder Singh and Galveender Kaur, Connect and Heal provides 360-degree health care from preventive to post-care to emergency response.

Mr. Sanjay Vinayak, Founder and CEO, Connect and Heal, further added, “It is a pleasure to associate with Ms. Mandira Bedi as she has been an icon when it comes to health and fitness. Today people are exposed to a different level of stress and this has further been intensified with the outbreak of Covid-19 as people are constantly worried about their family and their own wellbeing. Constant anxiety is impacting are emotional as well as physical wellbeing. Yoga has proven benefits for maintaining a balance between the mind and the body and we want more people to inculcate this art of fitness as a habit. We look forward to Ms. Bedi helping us drive the message of preventing diseases rather than curing them through simple lifestyle changes.”

People who are looking to adopt a healthy lifestyle along with those who are inclined towards Yoga are most welcome to join for healthier tomorrow.