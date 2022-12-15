ConnexPay bolsters senior leadership team with appointment of payments leader Blair Jeffery

ATLANTA, US / December 15, 2022: ConnexPay, the first and only payments technology company that integrates payments acceptance and issuance inside a single platform, today announced it has appointed Blair Jeffery to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

A titan in the payments industry, Jeffery brings with him more than 20 years’ experience, having previously served as CEO at Vertical; Executive in Residence at LLR Equity Partners; and Chief Operating Officer of Noventis from 2010 through the acquisition by WEX. During his tenure there, he managed a network of more than 5,000 bank relationships and 250,000 suppliers. Jeffery has also held senior operations and business development roles at other companies across the payments and fintech spheres.

In his role as COO at ConnexPay, Jeffery will lead the company’s core strategic and operational teams, including Product Strategy, Marketing, Project Management, Implementations, Customer Success, and Legal. His vision for the role is to build a world-class operational function that is intensely customer focused, innovative, secure, and highly responsive. This builds on an already strong and vibrant culture at the company. Ultimately, Jeffery is tasked with increasing shareholder value.

Blair Jeffery, COO at ConnexPay, commented: “What excited me about joining ConnexPay was the opportunity to support an already well-honed and hungry team of professionals that share a unified focus on changing the way payments are made in the verticals we participate in. I have long admired from afar the growth and trajectory of the company. ConnexPay has the most unique platform in the industry, and it is already being utilized in several very large market segments.”

He added: “I’m committed to getting in front of growth challenges before they become impediments to revenue and retention. As a team we have set our sights on building an industry-leading, world-class operational function, and now my job is to execute on that strategic journey.”

Bob Kaufman, Founder and CEO at ConnexPay, said, “I’m excited to welcome Blair Jeffery to the ConnexPay team. His many years of payments industry experience, both acquiring and issuing, brings tremendous value to our organization, especially at this stage of our growth.”

He added: “This appointment welcomes in a new era of international growth for ConnexPay, as Blair will be instrumental in aligning our core strategic and operational functions as we continue to transform lives by simply connecting payments for our customers.”