Conosh Presents Diwali-in-a-box

Conosh is all about bringing people together over home-cooked food. Conosh used to organise food pop-ups and bring in people from different walks of life to socialise and meet new people over the comfort of home food. Due to the changing times and ongoing pandemic, they had to pause such gatherings. After a while, they decided to curate online learning experiences for those who wanted to learn to cook, and for those who wanted a break from week-long cooking and some weekend pampering. Delicious home-curated meals are their specialty.

With a myriad of talented home chefs, Conosh delivers home-crafted meals to an individual’s doorstep in Delhi and Bangalore, every weekend! Conosh is also helping home chefs upskill themselves

by taking up online sessions aka “Conosh Social Hour” where they collaborate with Masterchefs & industry experts and create new online learning experiences.

This year celebrations are going to be different as some of us may be spending the festivities away from home and family. So, Conosh gave a thought on how to give a delightful twist to this

festive season? With that in their minds, they have planned a grand line-up of online events, starting from hamper curation to making the perfect desserts at home so not only you can pamper yourself but send beautiful and sweet tokens of love to your dear ones.

In addition to that, they have come up with exciting festive menus ranging across different cuisines of India for one to choose from. Furthermore, they are offering gifting options that comprise

of authentic home-crafted mithais, fusion desserts, and “Diwali in a box”, an exclusive festive hamper that includes everything that you need this Diwali to celebrate with your loved ones, including dia and torans, Ganesh Laxmi idol, silver coin, sweets and a curated meal for four! What more? As a brand that believes in conscious consumerism, all the goodies in the “Diwali-in-a-box” hamper are sourced from local artisans and the dia & idols are eco-friendly.

“These gifts are Diwali-in-a-box, reflecting the love, care and warmth with which these have been brought together by our home chefs! Light up your loved-ones’ Diwali with these impressive

gift baskets and forget the boring, old mithai ka dabba!” says Neha Malik, Co-Founder, Conosh.

Pricing: Diwali-in-a-box starts at Rs 2,999

Check out: https://www.conosh.com