Conrad Bengaluru Celebrates Tree Lighting Ceremony

21st Nov 2022, Bangalore – With the onset of the festive season, Conrad Bengaluru hosted a delightful Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, with their innovative Tree of Knowledge. Adorned with books as decor, the tree stands tall for knowledge and wisdom. Designed and curated in resonance with the brand’s tagline – travel with purpose, the tree seeks to inspire overall growth and development.

The guests can pick a book of their choice from the Christmas Tree at minimal charges, contributing to a social cause. Moreover, they can also donate books to the property until the 10th of December, 2022 which will also be put up on the tree for sale. The total proceeds generated and raised from the sale of the books will further be matched by the hotel and would be donated to the Biswa Gouri Charitable Trust, an institution formed in 2009 with a vision of ‘an inclusive society built on trust, respect and equality for individuals with Autism and other intellectual disabilities

The event was attended by city HNIs, Corporates and social influencers who actively contributed to the cause by buying books from the ‘Tree of Knowledge.

On this occasion Srijan Vadhera, General Manager, Conrad Bengaluru said,” We believe learning is a continuous process and the beautiful part about it is that nobody can take that away from us. Let us take a step forward in sharing our knowledge and empower each other’s lives with wisdom and purpose. Driven by passion, we aim to achieve our brand vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality by delivering exceptional experiences. With initiatives that drive growth and support future generations to come, the Tree of Knowledge is our extended initiative for a better and stronger tomorrow”.

Welcoming the season of joy, a unique gingerbread house has been curated at the property. The 360 sq. ft. walk-in gingerbread house is one of the largest in Bengaluru. Made of delicious gingerbread cookies, the structure is a recreation of the iconic Bangalore Palace reflective of Karnataka’s local culture and tourism. Spreading cheer, the gingerbread house was packed with Christmas goodies and a wide range of relishing delicacies. Guests were seen striking a pose with this symbolic piece of art, spreading festive cheer and joy

With an array of packages and offerings crafted for guests, Conrad Bengaluru is all set for the season of festivities making 2023 a special and memorable one!