Consolidated Financial Results for Q2 FY22 and H1 FY22

India: Godrej Properties Limited (GPL), a leading national real estate developer, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS:

Sales Highlights

Q2 FY22 witnessed a total booking value of INR 2,574 crore and total booking volume of 3.61 million sq. ft. as compared to total booking value of INR 1,074 and total booking volume of 1.73 million sq. ft. in Q2 FY21.

H1 FY22 witnessed a total booking value of INR 3,072 crore and total booking volume of 4.38 million sq. ft. as compared to total booking value of INR 2,605 crore and total booking volume of 4.24 million sq. ft. in H1 FY21.

Business Development

Added a new project in MMR with saleable area of ~1.6 million sq. ft. in Q2 FY22

Wadala, MMR

The project is a redevelopment of a land parcel in the upscale neighborhood of Wadala and is in very close proximity to Matunga Five Gardens

Spread across 7.5 acres, this project will offer approximately 1.6 million sq. ft. of saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of various configurations

GPL will construct space for the existing residents in lieu of the saleable area

Other Highlights

Ranked #1 amongst listed global residential developers by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) in the 2021 GRESB Real Estate Assessment report

48 awards received in Q2 FY22, including India’s Top Builder at 16th Construction World Architect and Builder Awards 2021

Commenting on the performance of Q2 FY2022, Mr. Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties Limited, said: “After a weak first quarter, the real estate sector has rebounded strongly in the second quarter. GPL recorded one of its best ever quarters for bookings with a strong response to new launches across India. We have a robust launch pipeline in the second half of the financial year and expect to build on the current momentum.”

Financial Overview (Consolidated)

Q2 FY22 performance overview compared with Q2 FY21

Total Income stood at INR 290 crore as compared to INR 238 crore

EBITDA stood at INR 105 crore as compared to INR 77 crore

Net profit stood at INR 36 crore as compared to INR 7 crore

EPS# amounted to INR 1.28 as compared to INR 0.28