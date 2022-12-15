Construction costs up 28% since pre-pandemic levels; however remain stable since March 2022

INDIA, 15 December 2022 – As of November 2022, the cost of construction has increased 28% higher than pre-pandemic (November 2021) levels but continues to be stable, compared to March 2022. The costs of key construction materials have jumped 32% in a span of three years, affecting margins and the operational schedule of construction companies. The government’s efforts such as reducing exports and cutting import duties have kept raw material costs in check over the last few months.

Cost of construction (INR/sq ft)

2021 November 2022 March 2022 November Change Since March 22 Residential 2,200 2,300 2,300 0% Industrial 2,000 2,100 2,100 0%

As of March 2022, construction costs rose 10-12% YoY, owing to a 20% increase in key material costs. Key construction materials such as Cement, Steel, Aluminium, Copper saw a significant increase, along with fuel and labour costs due to geopolitical issues, inflation etc. This created a challenge for developers who were facing high debt and liquidity concerns.

However, by November 2022, overall costs of key construction materials ( Steel, Cement, Aluminium and Copper) declined by 8%, as compared to March 2022. Aluminium registered highest decline of 55%, followed by Steel at 6% decline. However, Cement and Copper costs increased by 9% and 3% respectively along with labour costs. This, coupled with decreased fuel costs have kept overall construction costs stable since March 2022.