Construction management software Powerplay registers 40X Y-o-Y growth; plans to onboard 1 Million active users by the end of 2022

March 30th, 2022: Powerplay, an end-to-end construction management application, has reported its annual operational figures for the year 2021. The numbers have been very impressive, with Powerplay gradually getting closer to its north star of being the sought-after Operating System (OS) for the Construction Industry. In the past year from Jan 2021 to Jan 2022, the SaaS platform has seen 40x growth in its active businesses and an astounding 100x growth in OS businesses. The average time spent on the app by each user of an active business amounts to 26 minutes per day, whereas in the OS business segment, the same number is 40 minutes per day. Some compelling numbers which signify Powerplay as the leading construction management software in the country are:

Managed 1% of the total construction of India, worth ₹ 7000 crores.

Managed materials worth ₹ 1100 crores

Managed 250k labour force in a single day

Within the company, active businesses and OS businesses are computed on the basis of the work-progress updates on the platform. OS business is the company’s internal cryptonym for businesses that choose Powerplay and perform 4 or more work-progress updates on the application in a 7-day week – signaling high engagement. Similarly, active businesses are those who have registered at least 1 work-progress update on the app.

Speaking about the growth, Iesh Dixit, CEO and Co-founder of Powerplay, said, “Construction projects have such a complex hierarchy of work breakdown structures that not only is communication and collaboration difficult, but misunderstanding, in some cases, can be inevitable. Using traditional processes increases overall delays and inaccuracies, often leading to cost overruns and subsequent project delays. Our app provides convenience for not just the project owner to access the progress of the project from a remote location, but also helps him to manage the resources efficiently on site, and more specifically, it helps the site engineers and contractors to communicate and understand what is required.”

Powerplay commenced its operations in 2020, and today they have an all-embracing reach covering all states in India, including NCR, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Jammu, Manipur, and even the union territory of Andaman. The penetration rate has been healthy in all states, with Maharashtra leading the pack with 16%, followed by T.N. and Karnataka at 9%, Gujarat at 8%, NCR and Telangana at 7%, and Madhya Pradesh at 6%.

All types of Construction Projects are managed successfully on Powerplay, including residential, interiors, commercial, infrastructural, industrial, and even government projects. The platform has helped various projects save 9–12% of costs while increasing productivity, avoiding delays, and resolving issues faster.

Many contractors associated with construction projects by big brands like L&T, Tata Projects, Godrej, HADPL, Buildcon, GMR, NSPL, and Hindland Infrastructure, among many others, rely on Powerplay to efficiently operate their projects.

Powerplay has previously secured funding of $5.8 million from Accel Partners, Sequoia Surge & India Quotient. By the end of 2022, the company envisions reaching 1 million active construction businesses globally.