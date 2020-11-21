Construction of The Wadhwa Group’s new commercial project on GMLR begins in full swing Bhumi Pujan of the site took place after Diwali

The realty market has witnessed a tremendous recovery this festive season. Although the celebrations were muted this Diwali across the world due to Covid-19 pandemic, there is much more to cheer for the real estate industry. Sales are almost back to pre-Covid levels and the festive season has served as an additional demand driver.

The spread of the novel coronavirus had impacted a lot of construction projects but as migrant workers return back to work post-Diwali after spending quality time with their families, we can see construction activities starting in full swing. The Wadhwa Group too, in association with MICL and Chandak Group performed the Bhumi Pujan while they laid the foundation of their commercial project ‘The Gateway’ at site on Goregaon Mulund Link Road adhering to all safety guidelines. When it comes to designing office spaces for modern businesses, The Gateway is crafted for a flawless first impression.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Navin Makhija, Managing Director, The Wadhwa Group said, “After the roaring success of our residential projects Atmosphere & Atmosphere O2 on GMLR, we are delighted to start construction of our commercial project ‘The Gateway’ in its vicinity which leaves no stone unturned to create the perfect space that fuels ideas for growth and success. The overall situation is improving and we are sensing a positive sentiment among the investors. Apart from our residential projects, we are seeing a lot of demand for this newly launched boutique format commercial office portfolio as well during this festive season. We see demand coming in from people that are moving from co-working spaces to owing small independent office space to have control over safety, security and hygiene within the premises.”

“We thank all our labourers who have returned back to work. We will be doubly ensuring that proper precautions are taken from our end and utmost care of hygiene will be the priority for labourers by all means. A standard operating procedure (SOP) has been formulated at all our sites. Every labourer has to adhere to the instructions and protocols set at our end that would help in suitable functioning of the system such as maintaining social distancing norms, wearing masks, proper sanitization and periodic medical check-ups with appropriate documentation,” Mr. Makhija further added.

The commercial tower ‘The Gateway’ will be a 17 storey complex offering boutique offices for small and medium businesses and will also offer G+1 floor of retail convenience. The office spaces will be provided with an area ranging from 350 sqft to 489 sqft and each office will also have the provision for pantry and washroom. Offices on each side can be merged for a large plate office upto 3780 sqft. It will also provide 7+1 service elevator dedicated for office blocks based on their location. Adhering to The Wadhwa Group’s design philosophy, every office in this project is designed with opportunity for natural light & ventilation too. The washrooms inside every office have been provided on the external side of the building, eliminating the need for mechanical ventilation. The floor lobbies & staircases will also have adequate natural ventilation.

In a true sense, The Gateway is designed to accommodate the diverse needs of Mumbai’s most dynamic businesses with its central location, state-of-the-art amenities like double height drop off & air-conditioned entrance lobby, Café & waiting lounge, convenience of retail in the premises etc.

Located right on Goregaon Mulund Link Road, it is equidistant to the arterial LBS and Eastern Express Highway, offering a great corridor for connectivity to the city. With its emerging elite culture, Mulund is a perfect gateway with a blend of connectivity, convenience and lifestyle and is also well connected to business districts and leisure options like malls, high streets and hotels.