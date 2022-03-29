Consumer activists request FSSAI to discuss more before rolling the HSR system

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is about to roll out the Health Star Rating (HSR) labelling for packaged foods. The organizations working to protect the consumer’s right are urging to hold the regulation concerning the implementation of Health Star Rating on FoPL.

According to the meeting held on 15 February, the FSSAI has decided to introduce HSR on Front of Pack Labeling for packaged foods to create consumer awareness. The HSR system is to be implemented voluntarily for 4 years and post experiencing the outcome the decisions will be taken to continue or discontinue.

The stakeholders representing the consumers’ rights opposed the FSSAI move. Additionally, the activists are intending to analyze the effects of displaying the Health Star Rating on the FoPL. The consumer activists are asking the additional time to revise or review the decision of the consumer. This period allows escape time to consult Health organizations and gives final shape to the FoPL and HSR system.

Also, the activists are now asking for time to decide and plan to make FoPL mandatory instead of implementing it for 4 years. A constant push is required to implement those guidelines. There are certain countries such as Australia and New Zealand who has implemented the amendments and have observed the changes.

Ashwin Bhadri, CEO, Equinox Labs, “The Health Star Rating educates the consumers and makes informed decisions. Ensuring the consumers’ health is a priority of the authorized body. There are ample food items that contribute to a product and the chances that the product and the process affect your health are more. The use of random products results in obesity, diabetes, blood pressure, and other disorders. Providing FoPL or following the HSR system helps consumers to make an informed decision and stay alert about the additives and other food items added to the products.”

He added, “FoPL will create awareness in the consumers. The HSR system allows the consumers to think about the reason behind the Star Ratings. Additionally, it allows the consumers to choose the product with ratings rather than opting for products with no ratings or minimal information.”