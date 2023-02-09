Consumer Hardware startup Up democratises cooking with delishUp

Bengaluru, February 2023: Consumer hardware startup, Up has launched its Smart Cooking Assistant, delishUp. The product aims to level up young Indians who are looking to cook more often at home. The 8 inch touchscreen displays a wide selection of recipes with simple instructions and the smart cooking jar automates the tedious processes of cooking including chopping ingredients and automating stirring. With the delishUp, ANYONE can begin cooking wholesome and healthy meals at home.

The startup recently closed its pre-seed funding round of $ 1.3 million, which saw participation from Rainmatter (a Zerodha initiative), Draper Associates and Co-founders of Ather Energy and Unacademy, as well as a number of customers who invested as mini angel investors. Up is one of the few Indian companies that have entered the consumer appliances market, a $63.39 billion industry, which has largely been dominated by players from Korea and China.

Mahek Mody, Co-founder of Up said, “We are excited to be launching delishUp at a time when the consumer appliance industry is truly booming. Over the next decade all home appliances, a $30B industry in India, are set to become smart and connected. We are building these smart upliances for Indians today. We aim to be in 1,50,000 homes across the country by the end of the year and have an expected revenue target of INR 150 crores by FY25. Moving ahead, we will look at launching other smart upliances including Smart Fridges and Smart Microwaves. We started Up with the vision to level up lives, and the delishUp is our first step towards that.”.

The delishUp, powered by Up AI continuously monitors the food that is being cooking, be it Indian, Continental or Oriental. The Up AI is trained by expert home cooks, food scientists and the 5000+ dishes that have already been cooked on it by a diverse set of consumers. Offering never before abilities like “Pausing” cooking and “Active” cutting. Up AI is rapidly learning from consumer input and preferences, constantly improving their cooking experience and the quality of recipes and food. The improvements are then rolled out to all active devices, making all delishUp better with time and use.

“The delishUp is a great expression of our vision of what smart and connected appliances should be. With local demand, manufacturing and product development, India offers the right environment now to be building consumer appliances of the future.” added Mahek

Young homes in India are now used to having a much more diverse food palate, are more conscious of the health and environmental impact of food and much more open to experimentation even on a week day. DelishUp, with its advanced cooking capabilities and intuitive interface, effectively alleviates the stress and strain of managing a kitchen, allowing users to move from ordering in to cooking at home. Up is heralding the shift to home cooking, even for those with no experience in the kitchen.

The delishUpis available for purchase via the brand’s website (www.upliance.ai). Up also offers prospective customers to purchase the delishUp through the Owner Community via referrals. Up continues to offer a at-home delishUp trial in Bengaluru & online demos across other cities.