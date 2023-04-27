Contentstack Celebrates ‘Contentstack Cares Month’ and Gives Back to the Community

Mumbai, India, 27, April 2023: Contentstack, the leading Composable DXP (Digital Experience Platform), celebrated March as Contentstack Cares Month,’ a month-long drive to contribute to the betterment of the community. Distinguishing itself from the established industry CSR approaches, Contentstack involves its employees and encourages them to take time off and volunteer for causes they are passionate about.

‘At Contentstack, we believe that contributing to society should be a personal goal beyond our own organizational or governmental policies. Thus, over the years, we have actively encouraged our employees to use company-sponsored time off and dedicate it to give back to society by volunteering for causes they care about. We are delighted to see our employees utilize this opportunity and come up with innovative ways to help the community. We are proud to be part of a culture that prioritizes making a positive impact,’ says Neha Sampat, CEO of Contentstack, in unison with Nishant Patel, CTO of Contentstack.

Giving back to society and contributing to the well-being of its surroundings are embedded in the company culture and are reflected in the attitude of its employees and leadership encouraging them to connect with charities, come closer to their communities, and demonstrate their care.

In March 2023 i.e Contentstack Cares Month, the company organized worldwide events, including the following CSR Activities in India:-

A cleanup drive of the Navapur beach in Virar, Maharashtra.

A blood donation drive in the company office in Virar, which saw the participation of 56 employees.

The employees also donated INR. 82100/- to the Maratha Life Foundation, Virar, as a part of the essential donation drive.

Even at the individual level, numerous employees took up diverse CSR activities like planting tree saplings, organizing local cleanup drives in parks and community places, donating stationery supplies to the less fortunate, spending time at old age homes, and much more.

The company leadership passionately supports women and minorities in entrepreneurship and STEM roles to ensure equity in the tech space.

“We believe in positively impacting our society and environment. It’s our responsibility to give back to our community,” says Renée Holland, Contentstack‘s Vice President of Human Resources. Her thoughts are furthered by Vasudeva Kothamasu, General Manager for India, who stated, “We are trying to make an impact in our local communities with our CSR efforts and the contributions made by our employees.”

Through its innovative CSR efforts, Contentstack is committed to making a difference, laying the pathways for others in the tech space to follow.