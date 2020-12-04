Contino’s Cloud Report Identifies the Impact that Public Cloud Usage Has Within Businesses

2020 has proven just how vital the digital world is, without it many businesses worldwide would not have been able to continue operating without eCommerce stores, the retail industry would have seen an even bigger decline in revenue than what they may have already witnessed.

One of the key elements of operating digitally is with the use of cloud-native. Contino’s cloud report has recently been released after much anticipation. 250 IT experts who work within enterprises of over 5,000 employees were questioned regarding the usage of the public cloud within their business. With professionals from Europe, USA and APAC, a broad spectrum of respondents were able to provide in-depth analysis into this.

We take a lot at some of the most prominent points to see exactly how businesses are now using the cloud-native platform.

There Are Still Barriers To Adoption

Even in 2020, businesses are still seeing barriers to the adoption of cloud-native operating models.

Security was cited as the biggest barrier, keeping business data safe is not just for the benefit of the organisation but clients and suppliers need to know their data is at no risk. 48% of those surveyed declared this is their biggest barrier to adoption

Another barrier was the need to remain compliant and the concern that cloud-native architecture may not be able to provide the needed platform to do so, 37% cited this as a concern.

Other barriers included a lack of knowledge and skills, the purchase cost and cloud-native applications not being compatible with current operating models which equated to 29-33% of answers.

19% said they had a want to utilise cloud-native development but a lack of senior support was preventing this.

Those Barriers Should Be Reconsidered

Security barriers should be reconsidered by many as 64% of those within the survey stated they found the cloud more secure than on-premises and only a tiny 7% believed it was less secure.

What’s more, 72% of IT professionals said that it was easier to remain compliant while using the cloud and only 45% found this more difficult than on-premises.

Vendor Lock-In Presents Concerns

Businesses need to know they are making the right investment and the concern of being tired into lengthy and costly contracts without the knowledge it will provide exactly what they need and want is apparent.

63% of those in the survey said they are ‘somewhat’ or ‘very much’ worried about the possibility of vendor lock-in with the public cloud. 23% stated they are not afraid and just 5% presented no concern at all.

Businesses Still Struggle For Fully Implemented Systems

Of those using the public cloud, only 13% consider their programme to be fully-fledged. The most common answer within this category was the use of multiple applications and projects within the cloud at 42%.

18% of people still see themselves within the initial planning phase and 24% continue to work on initial proofs-of-concept.

The Technical Benefits Of The Public Cloud

Those who are using the public cloud saw significant technical benefits, in fact, only 1% stated they had not.

Scalability, agility and efficiency were the most common benefits cited within this category.

The Business Benefits Of The Public Cloud

There was not a single respondent who declared that switching to the public cloud from on-premises led to no business benefits.

These benefits included an increase in ROI (40%), being able to accelerate to market in faster time (43%) and having the ability to concentrate on other revenues (43%).

Providing Faster Innovation and Better Cost-Effectiveness

81% of IT professionals said their innovation was faster with the use of the public cloud compared to on-premises and nobody said it caused any slowing down.

Costs were saved by 79% and a meager 5% stated they found it more expensive to use the public cloud.

Expansion Is Common and Wanted

83% declared they are wishing to expand their usage of the cloud and their programmes, of this percent, almost have been wanting to proceed with cautions but over a third want to move as quickly as possible.

Some plan on returning to on-premises (4%) but have also stated they are in no rush for this change.

So, Who Is Using The Cloud?

Despite a drop in spending in IT departments across almost all sectors, the use of the public cloud continues to grow.

A very respectable 77% of enterprises are currently using the public cloud in some form. 50% of these have chosen a hybrid cloud while private clouds are being used by 22%, another 20% have opted for multi-cloud and 7% have chosen a single public cloud.

Just 1% are still using on-premises. Reflecting that really, the cloud is swiftly becoming one of the most important assets for businesses worldwide.