Continuing the expansion drive, V-Trans opens new office across North region

New Delhi, October 11, 2022–V-Trans (India) Ltd, a preferred single window logistics solution provider accelerates its growth announcing eight new launches in North India with a deeper penetration in business verticals. The eight new launches are in Varanasi, Sitapur, Noida, Sikandrabad (UP),Delhi, Gurgaon, Ajmer, and Ratangarh. The new branches are launched considering the influx in demand for logistics solutions and our best offerings in this region. V-Trans is enabled with best-in-the-business infrastructure and has presence across the nation having more than 850 branches, fleet strength of over 1500 advanced trucks with track and trace facility.

V-Trans is serving varied industry-based manufacturing clients for many years which is the USP of the brand and cater to all industry requirements. We enable manufacturing by providing a logistics edge to our clients catering to small, medium, or big with customized solutions. V-Trans Group services are available 24x7x365 at all branches for ensuring fast-paced delivery with accuracy. The team at V-Trans is skilled and committed with the expertise and our entire operation is hosted on advanced ERP and is powered by data analytics connecting all our locations and providing the visibility, clubbed with well-trained staff to oversee the cargo throughout the journey. We have transhipments across strategic locations to have a perfect hub and spoke model for the optimized operations and cost.

With the use of technology, the safety of the consignment can be ensured by tracking vehicle movements throughout its journey. Modern and updated GPS technology is attached to the entire fleet for effective monitoring at any point of delivery. The group covers multimodal logistic services by road, and air channel. The expansive network across the country, technology integration in processes, and customized solutions for specific requirements of clients of different nature and industries, all these factors,make V-Trans a preferred single window logistics solution provider of the nation.

Commenting on this,Mr.Mahendra Shah, Chairman and Managing Director, V-Trans (India) Ltd, “We are proud to announce our robust growth in the North Zone of our country with 8 new branches. One of the key accomplishments for every logistics organization is the strength of the infrastructure and expanding network, and we want to continue reaching such milestones in the future. The North region is one of the most significant markets for us. We have expanded our network rapidly for past few years in this region and aim to continue the same. There are various clients looking for logistics solutions and our offerings are apt to fit the gap.” Further, he added, “Our IT-enabled infrastructure helps us to provide the best services to our customers. We have established a widespread network of branches across India that caters to delivering the needs of growing industries. Our effectiveness and experience in handling and delivering various industry products make us a viable choice for all industries.”