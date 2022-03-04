Convened by PNB, Delhi Bank TOLIC meets the Drafting and Evidence Sub-Committee to review progressive use of the Official Language

Delhi/ Hyderabad, March 4, 2022: Convened by Punjab National Bank (PNB), Town Official Language Committee (TOLIC) holds meeting with the ‘Drafting and Evidence Sub-Committee of the Committee of Parliamentary on Official Language’ at Vigyan Bhawan (New Delhi) to discuss the progressive use of Official Language.

The meeting was addressed by the Chairman of Delhi Bank TOLIC (Convener: Punjab National Bank) – one of the reputed TOLIC of the country – along with its five-member offices (Union Bank of India-Regional Office, Bank of Maharashtra-Zonal Office, Central Bank of India-Regional Office, UCO Bank-Zonal Office and State Bank of India-Administrative Office-1) located in Delhi.

The responsibility of coordination of this Parliamentary Committee Inspection was entrusted to Punjab National Bank by the Hon’ble Committee, which the Bank successfully completed. During the program, various items of the Chairman’s Questionnaire and the Inspection Questionnaire of the above five member’s offices were discussed.

During the inspection, Shri Bhartruhari Mahta – Chairman of the Hon’ble Committee – appreciated Delhi Bank TOLIC for its contribution to using official language and discussed elaborately with member offices about the usage of Hindi in their offices.

\Further, Shri Bhartruhari Mahta informed the members that the Committee would submit its 11th Report to the President of India and requested all the members to provide their suggestions for improvement of usage of Hindi practically. Further, Shri Ram Chander Jangra – the honorable member of the Committee – emphasized creating posts for Hindi Officers, filling the vacancies, and providing training on the official language.

Shri Sameer Bajpai, Chairman of Delhi Bank TOLIC and Chief General Manager at PNB (Zonal Office – Delhi), assured compliance with all the guidelines given by the honorable Committee. Additionally, Shrimati Maneesha Sharma – Member Secretary of Delhi Bank TOLIC – presented innovative initiatives by the members to increase the usage of Hindi.

The members of the Committee, including Shri Ram Chander Jangra, Professor Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Shri Chirag Paswan, Shri Pradeep Tamta and Dr. Manoj Rajoria, were also present during the discussion program, along with Shri Kumar Pal Sharma, Deputy Director from Regional Implementation Office-1 (Delhi).