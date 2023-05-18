Converged User Group Announces Its Rebrand to Elevate Technology User Group, at Dell Technologies World 2023

Chris Stanley, Elevate Technology User Group President, is Accessible for Interviews at Dell Technologies World 2023

LAS VEGAS – May 18, 2023 – The CONVERGED User Group announces its rebrand to the Elevate Technology User Group at Dell Technologies World 2023.

The Elevate Technology User Group helps members in modernizing their IT infrastructure through a multicloud approach with Dell Technologies. Accessible to Dell Technologies customers, partners, and Dell Technologies employees, the group fosters collaboration, knowledge sharing, and networking with industry and subject matter experts.

The Elevate Technology User Group’s new name and brand reflect the organization’s commitment to evolving technology with a focus on the people managing these technologies to drive better business outcomes.

The Elevate Technology User Group’s President, Chris Stanley, will be available for interviews to discuss Elevate Technology User Group’s new brand, growth, focus for 2023, and other emerging topics.

EVENT DETAILS

Dell Technologies World 2023

Monday, May 22 – Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas

Elevate Technology User Group Booth: #515

ABOUT ELEVATE TECHNOLOGY USER GROUP

The Elevate Technology User Group, formerly the Converged User Group, serves customers on the multicloud journey to modernizing their IT infrastructure. Open to customers, partners, and Dell Technologies employees, Elevate Technology User Group brings members together to share best practices and network with industry and subject matter experts. As technology evolves, we’re answering their needs with our future-forward mission. We are elevating connection, elevating impact, and elevating the industry. Join us. https://elevateusergroup.com

ABOUT CHRIS STANLEY, PRESIDENT, BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chris Stanley is currently Vice President of Network Operations at LoopUp, where he manages data center and cloud platform infrastructures. Prior to this role, he oversaw the IT development at Celtic Manor, leading the transition from physical to HCI data center and network overhaul. Stanley has also worked as a Managing Director consultant, driving IT business transformation. He played pivotal roles in IT teams for high-profile events, including the Ryder Cup and NATO Summit. Additionally, Stanley serves as president of the board for the Elevate Technology User Group, formerly known as the Converged User Group.