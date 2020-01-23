Convergence India 2020 expo to witness the ‘Next Level’ of innovation in Digital Technologies

New Delhi, January 21, 2020: Building upon the success of previous editions, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and Exhibition India Group are set to return with the 28th edition of Convergence India expo, co-located with the Internet of Things India expo, EmbeddedTech India expo and Mobile India expo. This year also marks the launch of the much-awaited Fintech India expo as well as the Gamethon expo.

The Convergence India 2020 expo is an international platform for overseas and Indian exhibitors to showcase cutting-edge innovations and latest digital technologies on: Broadcast & digital media; wire/wireless technologies (broadband, 4G, 5G); IoT; Cloud & Big Data; AR/VR; M2M; artificial intelligence; robotics; drones, and much more.

Conference sessions organised alongside the expo will see informative discussions by sector experts, government representatives, digital innovators, international business gurus, etc. Visitors coming to the exhibition and the conference will get an opportunity to observe, interact and learn from the best in the industry, even as hectic business activity and negotiations take place behind the scene.

The FinTech India expo, with the theme “Exploring the era of Digital Money,” will provide an opportunity for fintech leaders, start-ups, professionals and industry experts to engage and explore the latest activity in the realm of emerging, new-age financial technologies. The FinTech sector has the potential to change the ways businesses function and bring them closer to the dream of Digital India. The expo will display applications and innovations in fields such as cryptocurrency, e-wallets, mobile banking & smartphones, cyber security, and electronic trading. Also showcased will be latest developments in risk management, financial/capital markets, start-ups/financial investors, banks/insurance and much more. Some of the domain leaders that have already confirmed participation including the Paytm Payment Bank, Tally Solutions, SettleMint India, Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance Ltd., etc.

Other leading players participating in Convergence India 2020 include: Mediatek, Amazon, Dell, PTC, Panasonic, HiSilicon, Vector Informatik, BBNL, A2Z, etc.

Shri Prem Behl, Chairman, Exhibitions India Group, said, “India is experiencing the advantages of Industry 4.0 on the back of a new generation of thinkers, innovators and businessmen who are constantly pushing frontiers with the aim of advancing the country’s tech ecosystem. Fortunately, this breed of domain leaders is supported by a strong political will. As a result, technologically-intensive industries in India have gone from strength to strength in recent years. This event is envisioned as a collaborative platform for new partnerships and opportunities for global innovators to capitalise on and lead a tech-driven transformation on the national and international level.”