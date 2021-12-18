Cooper Corporation exhibits it’s advanced ‘Made In India’ series of engines at CQA (EE) Aundh Camp, Pune Defence Exhibition 2021

Cooper Corporation, one of the leading manufacturers of engines, auto components and gensets, recently participated in the Defence Exhibition 2021. The exhibition was organised on the occasion of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” by the Controllerate of Quality Assurance (Engineering Eqpt.), Pune on 14th December 2021 in the premises of CQA(EE), Aundh Camp.

The event was conducted to demonstrate the evolution of QA and defence manufacturing over the last 75 years. The Defence Exhibition 2021 was inaugurated by Shri. Krishna Prakash, Commissioner of Police, PCMC. Veteran defence specialists, military units, industrialists, manufacturers, and engineering college students, among others, attended the exhibition.

At the Defence Exhibition, Cooper Corporation displayed its V Twin type and 2 Cylinder CRDI Engines. These engines are designed by Ricardo PLC with whom Cooper has a technical collaboration for the designing of its state-of-the-art family of engines. The company has developed and manufactured a range of engines utilising the latest technology. These engine models are known in the market for their compact size, best-in-class fuel efficiency and lowest maintenance costs.

Features of Cooper engines

Twin Cylinder, inline, 4 strokes, liquid-cooled Engine.

Common Rail Direct Injection System (CRDI) for Diesel Version.

4 Valves per Cylinder.

Double Overhead Camshafts.

CNG/LPG version is available.

Turbo Charged with charge-air cooling.

Exhaust gas recirculation system.

Electronic engine management system

Best in class fuel efficiency.

Compact size occupies less space per unit output.

Mr. Farrokh N. Cooper, Chairman and Managing Director, Cooper Corporation Pvt. Ltd said, “We are extremely proud to be part of the prestigious DefenceExhibition 2021. I strongly believe that our country will be the Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub in near future. This exhibition offers an opportunity for the Indian defence industry and Indian manufactures to showcase their capabilities and advanced technologies. At Cooper Corporation, we are committed to quality, service and product innovation which has consistently kept pace with the changing market need worldwide.

In addition, as part of the government’s Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan initiative, our engines are the only ones chosen as import substitutes for defence, and we have supplied 500+ engines to the defence so far. Our engines are best suited for defence since they are compact, have advanced technology, and are manufactured in India for Indian conditions. All Cooper engine components are ‘Made in India,’ and are manufactured in our state-of-the-art facility in Satara, Maharashtra.”

Cooper Corporation offers 24 variants of Cooper engines ranging from 8 hp to 1000 hp, backed by engineering excellence, which can perform at a high altitude of 4100 mtr. can run at +55 degrees & -20 degree C, relentless innovation, and a commitment to quality. These engines are equipped with fully electronic management. They are compact, have a high power-to-weight ratio, and are fuel-efficient. These engines have a robust design with extended maintenance intervals and a high-power density. For LPG and CNG engines, the company has specially designed pistons and ring packs.