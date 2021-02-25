CoPT to sign MoUs of worth Rs 2825 Cr at the upcoming MIS 2021 Maritime India Summit 2021

Hyderabad: Cochin Port Trust (CoPT), one of the major port trusts in India will sign 9 MoUs of Rs. 2,825 crores (as of today) at 2nd Maritime India Summit 2021 scheduled to happen on 2nd to 4th March 2021.

These MoUs will be majorly signed between Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT); Kottayam Port & ICD Services; IOCL; IGTPL; etc. The MoUs will be signed in the areas like Dredging for Maintenance of channels and basins, Coastal Connectivity, Cargo handling, Tourism related projects, Aviation Fuel Terminal, Deepening and Widening of Port Channels, etc.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways is also in process of finalizing more than 217 MoUs to be signed in conjunction with the summit. These MoUs will be signed with different coastal states and stakeholders of the sector. The MoPSW is looking forward to closing over 400 MoUs during the Maritime India Summit 2021. These MoUs are focused on attracting investment, skilling, and generating employment in the sector. The signing of these MoUs will help in streamlining the process of ship maneuvering resulting in more business to the ports and economic stability to the sector and its stakeholders.

Within two weeks of the announcement, more than 30 CEOs has confirmed their participation, including national and international. Also, total 83 speakers have confirmed their participation including international and domestic speakers. International participants are from countries like USA, Russia, Denmark, Brazil, Japan, Sweden, Singapore, Netherlands, etc.

The MIS 2021 will provide a unique platform which will have physical and virtual presence of prominent shipping and transport ministers/ dignitaries from across the world. Maritime States of India will participate in the Summit through dedicated sessions. The Summit will also include an exclusive CEOs’ forum and various thematic/ breakout sessions.