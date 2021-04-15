CORDELIA CRUISES Postpones its inaugural cruise scheduled on 7th May 2021

April 14, 2021: Mumbai, Cordelia Cruises, booking continues as there is a huge demand for the cruise.

Overwhelming response

We would like to state that the response to our launch has been truly stupendous. We have been overwhelmed by the thousands of enquiries and bookings we have received. We remain eternally grateful for the support we have received from our guests. Our commitment to creating a safe, memorable vacation in the largest city on the sea for all our customers remains unshakable. Cordelia Cruises is working very closely with the Government of India, shipping authorities, port authority, and travel industry to create a future when travel can safely start again after the current pandemic of Corona passes away, and Indians can cruise and enjoy the proud Indian offering of global standards and quality.

While we cannot wait to serve our guests and trade partners, our commitment to fight the second wave and bring back safe travel in India remains unshakable. We are very confident that with the current initiatives taken by the government of India and state governments, Indians will soon be able to travel safely and create travel memories once again. We are thankful and convey our happiness to our travel partners, who have committed to stand by our decision and to provide a lifetime, safe experience for our guests on ‘Empress, The City on the Sea.

Unstinting commitment to the safety of our guests cruising for leisure

The last 45 days have seen an unprecedented surge in the number of people infected. Experts’ opinions suggest that with the war-like efforts of the Central and State Governments, DG shipping and port authorities will soon allow us to begin our cruise journey. Cordelia is committed to working with the authorities in creating a safe travel environment in every aspect. “Together we can and we will,” says Jurgen Bailom, CEO and President for Waterways Leisure Tourism PVT. Ltd.

Customers who have made bookings can contact their travel agents or Cordelia Cruises directly to assist with existing bookings. Guests can also connect with the Cordelia team directly on 022 68811111 or reach out to our travel partners for assistance. Our team will be happy to assist you with the rescheduling.

We at team Cordelia will set sail soon to create travel memories that you will cherish forever. India’s first City on the Sea is waiting to host you; see you soon!