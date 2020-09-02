CORE Diagnostics partners with WeWork to conduct Antibody tests for their employees and members

Keeping up the momentum of Coronavirus testing, CORE Diagnostics, a NABL-accredited Gurgaon-based high-end clinical laboratory has partnered with WeWork India, the world’s leading coworking and space-as-a-service platform, to conduct Antibody tests for its employees and members. Keeping in line with ICMR recommendations, this testing would be utilized to estimate the antibody levels for sero-surveillance purposes. This testing is considered the gold standard for measuring population immunity due to past infection or vaccination.

WeWork, with stringent health & safety measures in place, has welcomed this testing mechanism as an added precautionary measure to ensure safety across all the offices. As part of the collaboration, CORE Diagnostics would provide three types of tests – RT-PCR, SARS-CoV-2 IgG and SARS-CoV-2 Total Antibody test (IgG & IgM). The RT-PCR test will be performed on swab samples taken from the throat or nose. The IgG Antibody test detects the presence of IgG antibodies and if present, indicates that the patient, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, had an immune response to the virus confirming exposure. On the other hand, the Total Antibody test (IgG & IgM) acts as an aid in identifying patients with an adaptive immune response to coronavirus, indicating recent or prior infection. These two antibody tests will be performed using Chemiluminescent Immunoassay (CLIA) technology on the serum or plasma samples that can be collected through a simple blood draw. The test results would be shared with WeWork within 24 hours.

Talking about the partnership, Dr. Shivani Sharma, Vice President – Pathology Services, CORE Diagnostics said, “We are pleased to partner with WeWork in taking care of their employees’ health and wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic. As organisations resume operations with easing lockdown restrictions, it is imperative to have a testing mechanism in place that will identify any possible infection and also eliminate any anxiety and concerns amongst the employees. In absence of such testing, even a single infected case can have a cascading effect to bring the entire operation to a standstill. We hope more and more companies would understand the pressing need of a testing mechanism for their employees.”

Talking about the importance of this safety measure, Raghuvinder Singh Pathania, Head of Operations, WeWork India said, “At WeWork, our members and employees have always been at the forefront. In continuation with the stringent health & safety measures that we have undertaken over the last few months, we have partnered with CORE Diagnostics to enable easy and safe COVID-19 testing for all employees and members. As individuals gradually start to return to the office, it becomes imperative that we eliminate any form of risk to ensure the safety of everyone involved. This testing mechanism will also dispel concerns that many would have during this transition and would in turn lead to a positive and stress-free work environment. The overall wellbeing of our employees and members would always be our priority and this is another step in ensuring they are well taken care of”