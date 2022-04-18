Cornerstone Properties Launches a New Residential brand Akhinta Enterprises Pvt Ltd

Bengaluru, 18 April 2022: Cornerstone Properties led by its Chairman and Managing Director Mr. BP Kumar Babu is a leading Real estate group headquartered in Bengaluru. Regarded as a pioneer in land holding, the company holds the distinction of being the owner of one of the largest portfolio of land parcels across strategic locations across Bengaluru.

Cornerstone Properties has now launched its new development company “Akhinta Enterprises Pvt Ltd” which will focus on the Premium residential development space.

Akhinta Enterprises Pvt Ltd is a JV between Cornerstone Properties Pvt Ltd and the Vishwa Samudra Group (VS Group). The VS Group headquartered in Hyderabad and led by its Chairman Mr C. Sasidhar is a multi-lateral conglomerate that has business interests spanning across Infrastructure & Engineering, Construction, Logistics, Shipping Services, Maritime Services, Manufacturing, Commodity Trading, Security Services, Port Operations, and Real Estate.

Announcing this at a press conference here today, Akshay K Reddy, Director, Akhinta Enterprises said, “Akhinta firmly believes in keeping pace with the changing times and is tuned to meeting a continuously evolving market. The launch of Cornerstone Akhinta Residences is a testimony to the fact that we believe in quality offerings for our discerning home buyers .With our mission to develop high quality homes and strengthen communities, we intend to make a lasting positive impact on people’s lives. On the macro-front we envisage leading the future of home building by keeping the Customer at the ‘Centre of everything’ and to meet the needs of the Global citizen.”

Akhinta Enterprises has launched its premium residential development ‘Cornerstone Akhinta Residences’ in Bengaluru today at a press conference.

‘Cornerstone Akhinta Residences’ meet the aspirations amply, putting together a residential complex of apartment units where the design, form, functionality, as well as the facilities offered are beyond the conventional offerings, incorporating new age requirements of work from home.

Packing in unique facilities

‘Cornerstone Akhinta Residences’ comprises of 104 units and ample parking built on a prime two acre site in the heart of BTM Layout. Akhinta Residences takes inspiration from the Bespoke ‘Art Deco architecture’ and is designed as premium 3 and 4 BHK homes with unique facilities such as a state-of-the-art business lounge that includes meeting rooms, island workstations, phone booths, banquet hall and Sky High Health club among other amenities where the design, form, functionality, as well as the facilities offered, are beyond the conventional offerings.

Expansion Plans

As part of its go-to-market strategy, Akhinta Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. plans to launch 5 Million Sft of residential development within the next 2 years through an equity investment of INR 500 Crores. Through its brand Akhinta Enterprises, Cornerstone is poised to enter the residential segment on a larger scale in the coming years where the solutions offered will go beyond the conventional to incorporate the changing fabric of residential demand while being rooted strongly towards sustainability.

As part of its strategy Akhinta Enterprises will develop land parcels held by Cornerstone group as well as other suitable land parcels across strategically located areas in proximity to social and work hubs on the Outer ring road, Whitefield and Bangalore North to name a few.