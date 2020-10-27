Cornitos Launches ‘Joy Of Indulgence’ Festive Packs

Celebrations is the time to meet, greet, enjoy and indulge in exquisite delicacies. Cornitos brings to you the ‘joy of indulgence’, themed specially crafted gourmet selection to enliven festivities. Whether you want to Pop N Crunch or Dip N Eat, Cornitos has a wholesome range of Nacho Crisps, Nuts and Seeds- a perfect indulgence and a gifting option that adds a smile on every face and life to every party!!!

Cornitos has come with the range of Innovative yet unique gifting ideas. Cornitos Gift packs are for all health conscious consumers; looking for value without categorization. They have a holistic and exquisite packaging.

Nachos Fiesta gift pack adds a Mexican twist with exotic Nachos crisps and lipsmacking dips. Cornitos diamond-shaped ‘party pack’ might surprise the guests with its exotic Nacho Crisps & Party Nut mix. Festive Blaaast is a pack which makes you experience the fun of firecrackers in the Cornitos way.

Cornitos Indie Nuts – The Box of Royalty is packed with Cornitos premium nuts.

The pack beholds Premium range of Lightly Salted Cashews, Pepper and Herbs Cashews, Lightly Salted Almonds alongside Smoky Barbeque Cashews. Cornitos Pop N Crunch anytime and anywhere theme packs offers a unique combination of almonds, party mix, sunflower, pumpkin seeds, peanuts, almonds and coated green peas.

Cornitos introduces their Reusable Bag of Happiness- Utsava, a jute bag which gives the feel of royalty in design as well as flavours. The bags, which come in three different variants, each contain 4 Resealable multi-use packs of Nuts and Seeds which are a perfect blend for party lovers, health-conscious individuals and peeps who prefer the luxurious taste.

Cornitos strategy behind launching products during the festive season is to provide a platform for a captive audience that is ready to pick modern gift offerings which are unique and hold value proposition.

Price: Cornitos Gift Packs ranges from Rs 190 to Rs 1470

Availability: At all leading retail outlets and online on shop.cornitos.in.