Cornitos launches Super Seeds, a tasty and healthy offering for Navratri

The festive season is about to start, hence everyone is eagerly waiting for Navratri wherein they can celebrate happiness with their loved ones. Cornitos, the Made in India snack brand launches, seed mix in a munchy avatar – Cornitos Super Seeds 200 gms resealable pack.

Cornitos Super Seed is a seed mix pack that consists of Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Flax Seeds, and Watermelon. It helps in building immunity along with being a nutritional powerhouse filled with the goodness of proteins, vitamins, omega 3, magnesium, and zinc.

Cornitos Super Seeds Pack is Gluten Free with No Artificial Flavours, and No Added Preservatives or Sugar. Each pack is packed with special attention to the quality of the product and freshness. The seed mix is made with imported roasting technology they are lightly salted providing an additional appeal to the tastebuds. It comes in a re-sealable pack giving consumers the advantage of multiple time product use instead of one-time snacking.

These seeds are great to taste, convenient to carry, and can also be added to salads, Yogurt, Parfait and any other dish you can think of! So, grab a Cornitos Super Seeds pack and munch on with your loved ones.

Price: Cornitos Super Seeds 200 gms Pack is priced at INR 240

Availability: It is available in all Retail outlets across India