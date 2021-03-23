Cornitos teams up with Myntra and More Retail to offer a first of its kind experience to its consumers

New Delhi, March 2021: In an ever-changing market, consumer expectations are changing every month hence it is integral to retain consumers and attract new ones with unique experiential and value-driven offers. Taking this ideology as their focus, Cornitos, the Made in India Nachos brand collaborates with Myntra, India’s popular lifestyle brand, and More Retail, a trailblazer in organized food and grocery retail in the country.

On purchase of the Cornitos Special edition, Nacho Crisps pack consumers can avail discount up to Rs 750 off on a minimum purchase of two products on the Myntra app and website. Inside Cornitos Myntra Offer Packs, there is a QR code, scanning the code consumers can redeem the coupon offer on the Myntra website and app. Consumers need to click on the ‘show now’ tab to open the catalog where the discounts are applied. They can select a product they wish to buy, enter the coupon code in the coupon tab on the cart page to avail the discount in a hassle-free manner. The offer will be valid till 30th June 2021.

These special edition packs are being sold exclusively at 600+ More Retail store outlets across the country. On-pack printed offer is available on four Cornitos Nacho Crisps flavors – Cheese and Herbs 150g, Sizzlin Jalapeno 150g, Barbeque 60g, and Peri Peri 60g.

Commenting on the digital experience, Mr. Shobhit Agarwal, Director, Cornitos said, “This is the first partnership for the brand and we aim to offer a one-of-its-kind experience to our consumers. These driving innovative digital experiences are key to enable visibility and a strong brand recall value”.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Vikram Agarwal, Managing Director, Cornitos said, “We wanted to design a gratification that provides a unique experience to our consumers. We are working towards introducing value-for-money products around healthy snacking. We want to be known for the experiences and values we offer than just the products alone.”

Cornitos Myntra Offer packs are also available at nearby stores and online on the retailer’s portal -https://shop.cornitos.in/collections/myntra-offer