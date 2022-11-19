Cornitos- The Perfect Munching Partner with World Cup Matches

The very healthy and full of flavors Nacho Crisps with dip and Crusties are an absolute companion to munch while binge-watching the World Cup Matches with friends and family. These sizzling snacks will soothe the tastebuds and the burst of flavors will be worth the buy. Enjoy these thrilling munchies this football season.

CRUSTIES

The funky zigzag shape and unique flavor add a snacky spin to chickpeas, beans, and potatoes. Savory and crunchy, CRUSTIES are baked, not fried, and when in the mood for some munching, but also looking for some healthy option you can’t go wrong with Cornitos CRUSTIES snacks. It offers 6 different flavors- Peri-Peri, King Curry, Lemon Chilli, Italian Cheese, Dilli Chaat, and Chessy Garlic.

NACHO CRISPS

Bid adieu to the regular chips and try out our exotic range of Nacho Crisps in a variety of flavors that suit every taste. Explore the excitement of the Cornitos crunch as it unleashes your tastebuds. The aroma, lingering taste, and magic crisp will leave you spellbound. Its exotic flavors are Barbeque, Tikka masala, Peri-Peri, Sea Salt, Sizzlin Jalapeno, Tomato Mexicana, Cheese Herbs, and Sweet Chilli. Not just this, the Veggie Nachos range is made from natural vegetable extracts blended with flavors that make it healthylicious with thrilling flavors- Spinach, Beetroot, and Quinoa.

DIPS

The perfect match for any Mexican dish is the Cornitos Dips which are available in 3 variants – Cheesy Jalapeno, Chunky Salsa Hot, and Chunky Salsa Mild. Enjoy these lip-smacking flavors with the Nacho crisps.