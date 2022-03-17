Coromandel Celebrates International Women’s Day With Community Women In Ennore

Chennai, March 17, 2022: On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2022, Coromandel International Limited (BSE:506395, NSE: COROMANDEL), the country’s second-largest phosphatic fertilizer player and part of Murugappa Group, celebrated women’s day with the community women in collaboration with Government Middle School, Nettukuppam, Ennore, Tamil Nadu.

Local Councillor, village traditional leaders, and members from School Management Committee (SMC) were the guests of honour during the occasion. Around 180 women from the local village, health workers and volunteers from India NGOs participated in 12 different games throughout the day, enjoyed the events, and won prizes.

The day was packed with fun-filled thrill games facilitated by volunteers from Magic Bus and teachers. Entertaining cultural programs were conducted in which girl students participated showcasing their talents through dance, martial arts, hula hoop etc.

At Coromandel’s Ennore plant, Unit Head & HODs joined for felicitating lady staff and honoured them with souvenirs and sweets. Mr S. Ramesh, GM & Unit Head, Coromandel International Limited highlighted the supporting role of each lady for the smooth operation of the plant in terms of cleanliness of the plant and community development works.

Ms Lavanya, Self Help Group Member said, “After lifting covid lockdown we got opportunity to witness grand cultural program by our kids and we played in front of our kids. All of us enjoyed the day and ventilated from routine domestic works and worries. Thanks to Coromandel, Ennore for organising this event and for the wonderful sports materials gifted as prizes to motivate physical activities of our kids.”

Maha, Community Volunteer, Nettukuppam excitedly shared, “I’m a volunteer with Chennai Corporation for COVID preventive measures and served during pandemic time. Extensive community works and hearing negative news ruined my happiness. Women’s day celebration at Nettukuppam by Coromandel rejuvenated my energy for I forgot the worries through laughter from the fun games. I used my community mobilizing skill for assembling all the women folks from our localities and happy about the facility done for fellow residents. I played Dodge ball and lost in the final round but it was a thrill round with fun. I have been honoured with compliments for the volunteer service. Thanks a ton to Coromandel International Ltd., Ennore. “