Corona warrior is still standing to combat the second wave of pandemic

In the midst of the country’s despair and confusion, *Sushma Singhvi, the founder of Gunjan Foundation, which gives free education to slum dwellers in DLF, Gurugram*, has committed to help the poor and needy by distributing medicines, and relief packages.

Sushma Singhvi is providing dry rations to the children, teachers and non-teaching staff linked with her foundation in light of the current situation of COVID-19 and lockdown.

Sushma Singhvi said, “In these heart breaking circumstances, she and her foundation’s pandemic relief team are working round the clock to get hand sanitizers, N-95 masks, and dry food to those in need in various areas and hospitals throughout the Delhi NCR.”

“As more than 200 children are studying in the school managed by Gunjan Foundation. In the midst of this pandemic, we are teaching them completely through online channel. To avoid any hindrance in the studies of these poor children, foundation is providing them all essential facilities.

In this critical situation, we can help each other and beat this corona pandemic.” she added further.

Sushma Singhvi was also sick with the Corona virus and had a difficult time recovering. Corona warriors like her, are a source of inspiration for the country.