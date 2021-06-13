Corona warriors still stand strong to serve humanity

For past few weeks, Delhi is recording huge downfall in new COVID cases and also recovery rate is all time high which means the pandemic threat is under control in the capital. However, Corona warriors in constant threat of infection, are still serving people with their best capacity. Keeping these critical circumstances in mind, Gunjan Foundation extended additional help to enhance the chain of service by giving 350 N-95 masks and doanting Rs 21000 to Harmeet Singh Kalka, General Secretary, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, (Shri Bangla Sahib Gurudwara).

Sushma Singhvi, Founder – Gunjan Foundation, spoke about how she is leading team and strengthening the chain of service. Sushma shares that the situation in the country in recent months shook us. In such a situation, our team is constantly provided all possible help to the needy people, she said.

Further Sushma Singhvi added, “For the children of our school and their parents, we are ramping up to start free dental workshop from 14th June. In view of the present scenario, Dr. Shilpi Goyal who has also served in Fortis Hospital will lead this workshop. This will be an online workshop so that children and their parents will be able to attend this workshop from the comfort of their homes. Due to which there will be no risk of corona infection, she said.

Moreover, along with the relief team of Safdarjung Hospital and Kumar Vishwas, the team of Gunjan Foundation had distributed masks, hand sanitizers, and ration kits in many areas of Delhi during the peak time of pandemic in the country.