Coronavirus Outbreak: Protein Powder & Immunity: Giving your body the strength to fight

In just three – four months, the world has recorded thousands of cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19, and the number is increasing each day. Everyone is vulnerable to becoming a carrier, but it is especially affecting those who have compromised their immune systems. Health organizations across the world are reporting the best practices limiting transmission and advising citizens on ways to enhance their immune system.

Nutrition to boost immune system

A well-balanced diet, which includes a variety of vegetables, fruits, and protein can help to increase your immune function. Health officials have emphasized the importance of adequate intake of dietary proteins. People should consume proper, high-quality proteins (egg, dairy, and soy proteins) in their daily diet. Other important immunity enhancing properties are found in vitamins (Vitamin C, B6 and E), essential fatty acids.

To have a sound immune system you need to have nutrition that is fuelling your muscles and your brain.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by storm. While there is no real treatment available at the moment, the focus has shifted towards the prevention of the deadly virus. The crux is keyed to maintain a healthy and strong immune system.

Nutrition, no doubt, plays an important role. Healthy food habits coupled with good supplementation can help to prevent a host of viruses who are working too hard towards achieving a healthy, strong, and fit body. On the path to reaching your destination of ultimate fitness, you’ve got to be smart and careful about what you put into your body and how hard you stress it over years of training.

Protein is an important resource for enhancing immunity because it helps to form the cells that operate the immune system.

Using the right protein powder is crucial to maximizing the results of your workout. Protein powders help the body to cope with heavy workouts, strengths the immune systems and get the desired results in a healthy manner.

However, not all protein powders are worth the money as they do not provide the right combination of nutrients and supplements needed by the body post-workout.

Interestingly, with the number of protein powder brands and products increasing in the market, it has become difficult to identify which type of protein powder is the best. Most people do not know how to choose the best protein powder and end up getting the wrong one. However, looking at the list of ingredients and understanding the benefits of the base protein powder used in the product can give you a clear picture and help you pick the best protein powder.

Your food is not going to wondrously repel disease like flu, but a balanced diet and certain nutrients in a particular take the lead in protecting your body from bacteria, viruses, and other germs. Protein is the main one of them and the antibodies that help fight diseases, like immunoglobulins, are actually made of protein.

Since most cells in your immune system are made up of proteins and that they rely on new protein synthesis to function and multiply, it’s no surprise that getting too little protein in your diet can cripple your immune system.

Amino acids to power immunity

Amino acids found in protein are the building blocks of all body cells – including the cells that govern and regulate the immune system. The body uses amino acids acquired from your dietary proteins to build new proteins within your body – including proteins that help make up your immune system. If you don’t consume enough protein or lack in a specific amino acid, you will manufacture fewer white blood cells to combat antigens. When your body is under high physical stress, it needs sufficient protein more than ever. Your immune cells consist of proteins and you need to give them an abundance in order to optimize your capacity to resist.

Protein-rich foods increase immunity levels

Many protein-rich foods also contain other immune-boosting nutrients. Protein from soy, beans and seafoods contain zinc. Zinc is a mineral that further promotes the production of infection fighting white blood cells. Even mild zinc deficiencies can lower your immune barriers and leave you more susceptible to infections.

Proper intake of protein can usually be attained by consuming whole food protein sources such as meat, fish, eggs, dairy products, tofu, beans, nuts and seeds.

The coronavirus epidemic is not going away any time soon. What we can do is to tackle the things in our control, like practicing good anti-disease hygiene, and strengthen our immune system.