Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, Launches New Seed Brand for Corn Farmers in India

Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, today introduced a new seed brand for India – Brevant™ seeds.

Farmers in the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Telangana are now able to access Brevant™ corn seeds through select business partners in each state. Corteva Agriscience plans to further expand distribution to more corn-growing states across India to provide farmers more choice and more access to its market leading seed products.

Dr KV Subbarao, Managing Director, South Asia, said: “On behalf of Corteva Agriscience, I am pleased to announce the launch of a new seed brand – Brevant™ seeds – for corn farmers across India. We are committed to serving our farmers by providing more choice through multiple brands and channels. The introduction of this new brand addresses their different growing needs and buying preferences.”

Dr Subbarao said: “Over 90 years, Corteva Agriscience heritage companies have amassed one of the largest, most robust germplasm libraries for corn. Brevant™ seeds leverages this history in seed innovation. Our in depth knowledge enables us to provide superior products in corn, translating it into the creation of the right seed choice, for the right environment. In addition to Pioneer® brand seeds, the introduction of Brevant™ seeds to the Indian market will enable Corteva Agriscience to continue to offer India’s farming communities access to products from one of the broadest, most diverse seed portfolios in the world.”

He added: “Our commercial and technical teams will work closely with select business partners to offer the best technology and services to farmers in Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Telangana states.”