Corvette Chevy Expo Returns for Its 44th Anniversary on March 19-20, 2022

This spring, Vette Vues Magazine is proud to present the 44th Corvette Chevy Expo. The event will be held in Galveston Island Convention Center from March 19th through March 20th. It has proven to be one of the South’s best Chevy car shows, bringing in enthusiasts from Texas and surrounding states. Visitors can expect two days of great car displays along with vendors who specialize in all things related to Chevrolet. Expected attendees include skilled artisans who build high-end custom Corvettes or painstakingly restore classic models. More than 100 show cars will take part as exhibitors.

The Texas event also offers a swap meet area where attendees can buy or sell used parts like wheels, grills, and bumpers.

Additionally, commercial vendors will sell and demonstrate new products and services to visitors during the two-day event.

Highlights also include the Galveston Craft Show that will feature over 135 artists selling handmade items and artwork. These talented artists sell all handmade goods such as jewelry, paintings, pottery, all made by themselves.

Overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, ticket holders can relax and enjoy the DJ and concerts by The Line-Up band while enjoying a cold beverage.

Vette Vues Magazine President and CEO William Wolf exclaimed, “We are delighted to return to Galveston Island Convention Center on March 19 and 20 and see the great Chevrolet show cars that come to compete. With over 133,950 sq. ft. of entertainment, the Corvette Chevy Expo is a great family event, and what better place to hold it than Galveston Island during Spring Break.”