Cosmo Ferrites Limited: Expansion with stronger results from Cosmo Ferrites

In Rs. Crores Q1 FY23 Q1 FY22 % Increase Net Revenue 35.4 19.8 79% EBITDA 6.0 3.9 54% PBT 4.0 2.2 83% PAT 3.1 1.7 80% EPS (in Rs.) (not annualized) 2.6 1.5 80%

India, 2nd August 2022: Cosmo Ferrites Limited, a leading manufacturer and exporter of Soft Ferrites and an emerging player in wire wound magnetic components today declared its financial results for the quarter ended June 2022.

The net revenue and EBIDTA increased on YoY basis backed by higher volumes (20%), increased sale of technologically advanced ferrite cores, higher raw material prices and improved internal efficiencies. The results were impacted by non-recurring fixed cost of around 1.5 crores.

As at June 2022, the Company’s ROCE stands at 42%. Net Debt at Rs. 54 crores is 1.7 times of EBITDA.