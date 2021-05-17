Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. Launches an improved version of its CF295 for the Power Conversion Industry

New Delhi, May 2021: Cosmo Ferrites Ltd., one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of soft ferrites, launches a new and improved version of the CF295 – a material developed keeping in mind the requirements of power conversion industry that is low power losses and high saturation magnetic flux density over a wide operating frequency and temperature range. CF295 serves LED Lighting and Electronic Ballast, Automotive Electronics, LED display devices and Inductive Wireless Power Transfer (IWPT).

The CF295 figures for loss power achieved show an improvement at the same operating condition for most other commercially available power ferrite materials. The use of CF295 also ensures the core loss and hence, efficiency as it remains independent of operating condition. With a Curie point 220°C, CF295 is also safe to be used with any known Class of Insulating materials and with a saturation flux density of 525 mT at 25°C dropping to 410 mT at 100°C, the typical values are well above 490 mT at 25°C and 380 mT at 100°C for other power ferrite materials.

Commenting on this launch, Mr. Ambrish Jaipuria, Chairman, Cosmo Ferrites Limited said, “The material has been designed keeping in mind a variety of applications ranging from LED Lighting, Wireless charging for Electric Vehicles and LED Display devices. The material reduces power losses and at the same time meets high saturation magnetic flux density for a wide range of operating frequencies and temperature. Hence it makes the Power supply more efficient by reducing power losses.”

Since Inception Cosmo Ferrites Ltd. has maintained product and quality leadership in both the domestic and export segments. With expertise in soft ferrite core production and a high quality standard, Cosmo Ferrites has marked its presence across the globe. It’s commitment towards the quality and service to customers that its products are exported to more than 50 countries. With a wide distribution network and presence across Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America and Oceania, Cosmo is a well-known brand in the power electronics industry.

Material properties:

Property Symbol Unit Value Initial Permeability(T = 25°C) µ i 3000±20% Flux density (H = 1000 A/m,f = 10 kHz) Bs (25°C) Bs (100°C) mT 525 410 Residual Flux Density Br (25°C) mT 80 Power loss density 100 kHz, 100 mT, 100 kHz, 200 mT, P v kW/m3 ≤100 (@25°C) ≤90 (@100°C) ≤400 (@25°C) ≤350 (@100°C) Curie Temperature T c °C >220°C Resistivity ρ Ωm ≈ 5 Density d kg/m3 4800

Power Loss: The figures for CF295 as indicated in the datasheet show the power loss at the typical application frequency for LED Lighting converters (100 kHz) is 350 kW/m3 for an operating flux density of 200 mT at 100°C. This is an improvement over the loss power figures of 400 to 450 kW/m3 achieved at the same operating condition for most other commercially available power ferrite materials.

Power Loss versus Temperature curve: The curves for CF295 are flat over a temperature range from 25°C to 120°C, the typical operating temperature range for ferrite cores. The frequency is 100 kHz for both the curves. For a flux density of 100 mT the maximum variation in power loss over the entire temperature range is 10 kW/m3 and for a flux density of 200 mT the variation is limited to 70 kW/m3. For other typical power ferrite materials this variation is 80 kW/m3 at 100 mT and 300 kW/m3 at 200 mT. Generally, the converter circuit is designed for best efficiency at the maximum operating temperature and for typical power ferrite materials this is the lowest power loss. With a change in operating condition, the core loss thus increases substantially, affecting the efficiency in these conditions. The use of a material as CF295 on the other hand ensures the core loss and hence efficiency remains independent of operating condition.

Permeability versus Temperature curve: The curve for CF295 remains quite unchanged (within 10%) over the temperature range as for power loss as compared to a variation of 30% for typical power ferrite materials over the same range. The variation in permeability affects the magnetizing current of the transformer which also accounts for the efficiency of the system. Hence CF295 by its temperature invariant characteristic becomes a better choice.

Curie temperature: A ferrite material loses its magnetic characteristics above the Curie temperature and for power ferrites it is important that the Curie point should be above 200°C to cater for all Classes of Insulating materials used for the winding. CF295 has a Curie point 220°C as indicated in datasheet and is safe to be used with any known Class of Insulating material

Saturation Flux Density: A high value of saturation flux density assures a better dc bias capability of the core when used as choke inductors or fly-back transformers or single quadrant converters. As indicated in the datasheet CF295 has a saturation flux density of 525 mT at 25°C dropping to 410 mT at 100°C. These are well above typical values of 490 mT at 25°C and 380 mT at 100°C for other power ferrite materials.

About Cosmo Ferrites Ltd.

Cosmo Ferrites Limited, one of the leading manufacturer and exporter of soft ferrites, was established in 1986 with its state of art manufacturing facility in the foothills of Himalaya.

Since Inception Cosmo has maintained product and quality leadership in both the domestic and export segments. With a belief of constant growth and innovations, we upgraded our production capacity from 500 MT to 2400 MT over a period of time and consequently are ranked #1 in India in terms of capacity.

Our focus on quality, productivity and environment made us eligible for ISO certifications and today we enjoy accredition for ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 & ISO/TS 16949. All our input raw materials and manufactured soft ferrites materials comply with RoHS norms as per EU standards and epoxy coating material is UL94 V-0 approved.

State of the art equipments from leading manufacturers of Europe, rigorous quality standards and well equipped in-house R&D set up, ensures delivery of high quality ferrites to our customers along with continuous product up-gradation. We place overriding value on developing close and long lasting relationships with our customers. Wealth of experience, technical capabilities and resources to support the design and development activities enable us to deliver customized ferrites on time.

Our production facility is equipped with best German, Taiwan made equipments supported by finest Indian technical team. With over 300+ employees involved in production & dispatch, we ensure a high degree of quality control at every stage of production. Our commitment towards adhering quality in product, process, and parameters helps us in ensuring smile on our customers face.

Customer Satisfaction, Transparency, Innovation, Cost-consciousness, Fair business practices, Flexibility, Long term relationship are cores values which set us apart from other organizations.

With our diversified product range, we work closely with our Customers as a Solution provider following rigorous quality standards supported by our well-knit sales network and a 24×7 customer support service.