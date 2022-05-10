Cosmo Films announces new name ‘Cosmo First’, bonus post record results

New Delhi, May 2022: Cosmo Films Limited, a Global Leader in Films for Packaging, Labelling, Lamination and Synthetic Paper and an emerging player in Specialty Chemicals, Polymers & Pet care today declared its financial results for the quarter ended March 2022.

The Q4FY22 EBITDA has increased by 31% on the back of higher speciality sales, better operating margins and uptick performance by subsidiaries. Enhanced EBITDA together with lower effective tax rate led to increase in PAT by 45%.

FY22 ROCE and ROE stands at 29% and 39% respectively with increase in EPS to Rs.222 per share. Net debt at Rs.303 crores is less than 0.5 times to EBITDA.

Considering that Company’s business activities have expanded beyond films into specialty chemicals (master batches, coatings, textile chemicals and soon-to-launch adhesives), D2C Pet care and soon-to-launch films for consumer applications, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 9th May 2022 have recommended change in name of the Company from “Cosmo Films Limited” to “Cosmo First Limited”, subject to the approval of its shareholders. Cosmo First Limited stands for four-decade young Indian business conglomerate that thrives on innovation to unlock value in diverse sunrise sectors such as Films, Consumer care, Speciality Chemicals and D2C Pet Care (under Zigly brand).

The Board of Directors of the Company have also recommended for approval by shareholders, bonus issue of 1 equity share of Rs 10/- each for every 2 equity share of Rs 10/- each held by shareholders of the Company as on the record date. The bonus issue reflects management’s confidence in the company’s business strategy and growth prospects.