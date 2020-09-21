Cosmo Films Launches BOPP Clear Thermal Lamination Film with Antimicrobial Properties

New Delhi, 21st September 2020– Cosmo Films Ltd., a global leader in speciality films for packaging, lamination & labelling applications and synthetic paper, has developed a novel BOPP based clear thermal lamination antimicrobial film.

The antimicrobial technology used in this film tackles the globally growing problem of bacterial infections on packaged items, by providing a completely new approach of preventing microbial colonization on the surface. This antimicrobial film is effective against a broad range of bacteria, inhibits germ growth, and supports optimum hygiene. It also shows a positive effect against Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 and Escherichia coli ATCC 8739 as per JIS Z 2801 certification.

The film has an extrusion coated surface with low temperature melting resin, which enables the easy lamination of the film on paper products by heat and pressure. This technology is safe, affordable, and can be easily replicated into all types of labels, flexible packaging solutions, and synthetic paper.

Cosmo’s antimicrobial technology is Eco-friendly, food-safe and human safe. It has excellent resistance to elongation & tear and excellent optical properties (gloss > 95). The film fibre has excellent tear bond strength with paper and a maximum lamination temperature in the range of 100-129 degree C. It can be used for a wide variety of applications such as Magazines, Books, Promotional Items, Textbooks, leaflets, cartons, diaries, Shopping Bags, and many more.

Speaking on the globally growing problem of bacterial infections, Mr. Pankaj Poddar, CEO, Cosmo Films said: “Amid this pandemic, we all are searching for ways to stay safe and healthy. Washing our hands continuously and disinfecting every product we touch to prevent the spread of bacteria have become part of our daily routine. Cosmo’s antimicrobial technology will prove to be effective against a broad range of bacteria.”