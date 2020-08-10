Cosmo Films launches Transparent Antifog Film for large packs for fresh fruits & vegetables

New Delhi, 10th August 2020– Cosmo Films Ltd., a global leader in speciality films for flexible packaging, lamination & labelling applications and synthetic paper, recently introduced a Bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) based transparent film aptly suited for large packs and pouches used in the fresh food packaging Industry.

The newly launched transparent antifog film has excellent cold and hot antifogging property, superior fusion sealing strength of 1226-3498 g/inch, has an excellent hot tack ranging from 280 to 530 g/inch for a temperature range of 130-140 degree C and comes with a wide thickness rage of 25, 30 & 35µ.

The film is designed for varied applications like Food Packaging, Fresh vegetables, fruits and salad, meat products and dairy products.

Commenting on Cosmo Film’s commitment to consistently deliver products to meet industries expectations, Mr. Pankaj Poddar, CEO, Cosmo Films said: “Across our entire product portfolio, we intend to create thoughtfully designed products to meet the needs of the industries around the world. This film is designed to fit the growing fresh food packaging market with its antifog properties and exceptional seal strength.”